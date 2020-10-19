To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Yarmouth Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday

Flat racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Yarmouth on Tuesday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Yarmouth on Tuesday...

"...rates very much the one to beat according to Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings..."

Timeform on Selecto

Lower Street - 12:25 Yarmouth

Lower Street shaped encouragingly when fifth on her debut at Nottingham last month, doing well to finish as close as she did (beaten less than four lengths) after being left with too much to do. With further improvement on the cards, she is fancied to put that experience to good use and can get off the mark at the second attempt for trainer David Simcock, who has an impressive 24% strike rate at Yarmouth in recent seasons.

Bollin Neil - 14:35 Yarmouth

Bollin Neil has really found his feet on his last couple of starts, opening his account at Ayr and then progressing further to defy a 5 lb higher mark at Catterick. He was well on top at the finish on the last occasion, winning by three and three quarter lengths with plenty in hand. This will be his third run in the space of 12 days, but he should bring up the hat-trick if continuing in the same rich vein of form, especially as he escapes a penalty for his latest success.

Selecto - 15:45 Yarmouth

Selecto produced his best effort yet when second at Leicester last week, holding every chance a furlong out and keeping going well to make the winner pull out all the stops, ultimately going down by just a neck (pulled clear of the rest). He can race from the same mark here and rates very much the one to beat according to Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, while the fine form of the Roger Charlton yard also gives cause for optimism (65% of horses running to form).


Smart Stat

KEEP IT BRIEF - 15:10 Yarmouth
23% - Andrea Atzeni's strike rate at Yarmouth

Recommended bets

Lower Street - 12:25 Yarmouth
Bollin Neil - 14:35 Yarmouth
Selecto - 15:45 Yarmouth

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Yarm 20th Oct (1m Nov Stks)

Show Hide

Tuesday 20 October, 12.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Thunder Drum
Skytree
Lower Street
Ms Gandhi
Dancing To Win
Random Harvest
Nushafreen
Shamardalah
Candace
Diamond And Gold
Kingdom Found
Potato Park
Political Approach
Midfield
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Yarm 20th Oct (1m3f Hcap)

Show Hide

Tuesday 20 October, 2.35pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Bollin Neil
Whitehaven
Yagood
Enchantee
Mistress Nellie
Mdina
Bolt N Brown
Dragon Glass
Chinese Alphabet
Mobham
Kerrera
Alramz
Theheartneverlies
Aria Rose
Dusty Damsel
Windrush Song
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Yarm 20th Oct (1m2f Hcap)

Show Hide

Tuesday 20 October, 3.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Harlow
Selecto
Casa Loupi
Francisco Bay
Alborkan
Old Friend
Temper Trap
Hooroo
Bristol Missile
Cottonopolis
Fast Dancer
Arthurs Court
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close
More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles