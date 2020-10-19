- Trainer: David Simcock
- Jockey: Harry Bentley
- Age: 2
- Weight: 9st 0lbs
- OR: -
Yarmouth Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Yarmouth on Tuesday...
"...rates very much the one to beat according to Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings..."
Timeform on Selecto
Lower Street shaped encouragingly when fifth on her debut at Nottingham last month, doing well to finish as close as she did (beaten less than four lengths) after being left with too much to do. With further improvement on the cards, she is fancied to put that experience to good use and can get off the mark at the second attempt for trainer David Simcock, who has an impressive 24% strike rate at Yarmouth in recent seasons.
Bollin Neil has really found his feet on his last couple of starts, opening his account at Ayr and then progressing further to defy a 5 lb higher mark at Catterick. He was well on top at the finish on the last occasion, winning by three and three quarter lengths with plenty in hand. This will be his third run in the space of 12 days, but he should bring up the hat-trick if continuing in the same rich vein of form, especially as he escapes a penalty for his latest success.
Selecto produced his best effort yet when second at Leicester last week, holding every chance a furlong out and keeping going well to make the winner pull out all the stops, ultimately going down by just a neck (pulled clear of the rest). He can race from the same mark here and rates very much the one to beat according to Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, while the fine form of the Roger Charlton yard also gives cause for optimism (65% of horses running to form).
Smart Stat
KEEP IT BRIEF - 15:10 Yarmouth
23% - Andrea Atzeni's strike rate at Yarmouth
Recommended bets
Lower Street - 12:25 Yarmouth
Bollin Neil - 14:35 Yarmouth
Selecto - 15:45 Yarmouth
Yarm 20th Oct (1m Nov Stks)Show Hide
Tuesday 20 October, 12.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|Thunder Drum
|Skytree
|Lower Street
|Ms Gandhi
|Dancing To Win
|Random Harvest
|Nushafreen
|Shamardalah
|Candace
|Diamond And Gold
|Kingdom Found
|Potato Park
|Political Approach
|Midfield
Yarm 20th Oct (1m3f Hcap)Show Hide
Tuesday 20 October, 2.35pm
|Back
|Lay
|Bollin Neil
|Whitehaven
|Yagood
|Enchantee
|Mistress Nellie
|Mdina
|Bolt N Brown
|Dragon Glass
|Chinese Alphabet
|Mobham
|Kerrera
|Alramz
|Theheartneverlies
|Aria Rose
|Dusty Damsel
|Windrush Song
Yarm 20th Oct (1m2f Hcap)Show Hide
Tuesday 20 October, 3.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Harlow
|Selecto
|Casa Loupi
|Francisco Bay
|Alborkan
|Old Friend
|Temper Trap
|Hooroo
|Bristol Missile
|Cottonopolis
|Fast Dancer
|Arthurs Court