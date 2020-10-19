Yarmouth Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday

Lower Street - 12:25 Yarmouth

Lower Street shaped encouragingly when fifth on her debut at Nottingham last month, doing well to finish as close as she did (beaten less than four lengths) after being left with too much to do. With further improvement on the cards, she is fancied to put that experience to good use and can get off the mark at the second attempt for trainer David Simcock, who has an impressive 24% strike rate at Yarmouth in recent seasons.

No. 5 (13) Lower Street SBK 4/1 EXC 5 Trainer: David Simcock

Jockey: Harry Bentley

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Bollin Neil - 14:35 Yarmouth

Bollin Neil has really found his feet on his last couple of starts, opening his account at Ayr and then progressing further to defy a 5 lb higher mark at Catterick. He was well on top at the finish on the last occasion, winning by three and three quarter lengths with plenty in hand. This will be his third run in the space of 12 days, but he should bring up the hat-trick if continuing in the same rich vein of form, especially as he escapes a penalty for his latest success.

No. 3 (5) Bollin Neil SBK 5/2 EXC 3.65 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: Duran Fentiman

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 52

Selecto - 15:45 Yarmouth

Selecto produced his best effort yet when second at Leicester last week, holding every chance a furlong out and keeping going well to make the winner pull out all the stops, ultimately going down by just a neck (pulled clear of the rest). He can race from the same mark here and rates very much the one to beat according to Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, while the fine form of the Roger Charlton yard also gives cause for optimism (65% of horses running to form).