Yarmouth Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

Opera Gift shaped like a stayer when finishing a promising fourth over a mile and a quarter on debut at Goodwood last month, staying on inside the final furlong having been outpaced. He built on that encouraging start when getting off the mark at Pontefract on his second outing, appreciating the step up to a mile and a half, proving strong in the finish. Opera Gift won in the style of a horse likely to improve again granted an even stiffer test, so he should appreciate the soft ground placing the emphasis on stamina. An opening mark of 76 is fair and he can score on his handicap debut.
Marrakech Moon made his debut at Kempton last month in a novice that should work out well - it was contested by some well-bred types - and he posted an eye-catching effort, staying on nicely into fifth. Marrakech Moon was always on the back foot after breaking slowly, understandably showing his inexperience, but he kept on in the style of a colt who should make significant improvement with the benefit of that outing under his belt. He can make the most of the weight he receives from the penalised Currency Exchange and get off the mark.
James Park Woods was a ten-length winner on his final start for Ralph Beckett last season, powering through the mud to score at Chester. He has yet to win since joining Dominic Ffrench Davis, but he went close at Pontefract last week (beaten by a head) and was arguably unlucky not to prevail after having to wait for a gap. That effort emphasised his effectiveness on testing ground and he can gain compensation from a 3 lb lower mark.
Smart Stat
24% Andrea Atzeni's strike rate at Yarmouth
