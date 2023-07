NAP

Yarmouth - 15:20 - Back Sun Festival

No. 1 (8) Sun Festival Trainer: Joseph Parr

Jockey: Luke Morris

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 13lbs

OR: 56

Sun Festival is being kept busy, but he is holding his form well, making the most of a good opportunity when resuming winning ways in a classified event at Brighton last month, and arguably unlucky not to finish closer back in handicap company at Newcastle next time.

He made no mistake back at Brighton last time, however, producing an effort which was on par with the pick of his three-year-old form, easily drawing clear to score by five and a half lengths. Connections have wisely turned him out under a penalty and he seems sure to launch another bold bid.

NEXT BEST

Yarmouth - 14:50 - Back Whoop Whoop

No. 4 (4) Whoop Whoop Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Whoop Whoop was badly in need of the experience on her debut at Salisbury in May, but the penny began to drop as the race wore on, and she showed the benefit of that experience at Kempton on her next start.

She wasn't beaten far by some potentially useful types on that occasion and, while it was disappointing that she couldn't open her account at Pontefract last time, she was ridden a little too aggressively. There is no doubt she has the potential to win a race of this nature and appears to have been well placed here.