NAP: Star of St Louis holds strong claims

Star of St Louis - 18:50 Yarmouth

Star of St Louis filled the runner-up spot three times in a row before gaining a deserved victory over this course and distance last week, staying on well to get the verdict by a neck. That was the first time in a while that he had been ridden by Hollie Doyle and she maintains the partnership today at a track where she can boast an impressive 26% strike rate since the start of the 2018 season. In a weak-looking race, Star of Louis is top on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and a repeat of his latest effort should be good enough for him to follow up.

No. 1 (11) Star Of St Louis (Fr) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.75 Trainer: Denis Quinn

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Meganseighteen can get off the mark

Meganseighteen - 20:50 Yarmouth

Meganseighteen shaped well after five months off when third at Windsor last time, passing the post less than two lengths behind the winner and looking unlucky not to finish closer still after being hampered late on. That was her first start for John Butler (formerly trained by Eugene Stanford) and she certainly showed enough to suggest that her new yard can get wins out of her sooner rather than later. Today could well be the day that she finally opens her account, with Benoit de la Sayette (who is excellent value for his 5-lb claim) also taking over in the saddle.

No. 5 (4) Meganseigthteen SBK 5/2 EXC 3.2 Trainer: John Butler

Jockey: Benoit de la Sayette

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 63

EACH-WAY: Heer's Sadie to hit the frame

Heer's Sadie - 20:20 Yarmouth

Torious stands out as the one to beat in the finale, but Heer's Sadie could be the value option at the forecast prices after she found just one too good at this course last time. She ultimately had no answer to the less-exposed winner, but it was to her credit that she fared best of the rest having raced closer to the strong gallop than ideal. She is likely to be suited by the drop back to six furlongs today and it's easy to make the case for her from a handicapping perspective. After all, she lines up here from a BHA mark of 54 having won off 56 over this course and distance as recently as last August.