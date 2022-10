NAP

Fourshadesofsilver - 17:40 Yarmouth

Fourshadesofsilver shaped as if in need of the run when fifth here on his return from an eight-week break and his first start since being gelded, and he duly took a big step forward when scoring at Brighton last week. Fourshadesofsilver, who was fitted with cheekpieces for the first time, impressed with how strongly he travelled at Brighton and he readily took advantage of the drop in grade. He has a 6 lb penalty to deal with but he was well on top at Brighton and the booking of Connor Planas, who is good value for his 7 lb claim, looks a good move.

No. 8 (2) Fourshadesofsilver SBK 2/1 EXC 3.75 Trainer: John Ryan

Jockey: Connor Planas

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 66

NEXT BEST

Sea Stone - 15:30 Yarmouth

Sea Stone boasts an eye-catching pedigree - he is by Sea The Stars and out of Fillies' Mile winner White Moonstone - and he offered some encouragement without being able to make a telling impact in three warm maidens. He built on that promise to make a winning start in handicap company at Kempton last month, and he scored with more in hand than the margin of three-quarters of a length might suggest. Sea Stone was held up in a race that wasn't run at a strong gallop, but he was able to pick his way through and quickened smartly to register a cosy success. He remains capable of better after only four starts and can defy a 3 lb rise in the weights.