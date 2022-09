NAP: Hat-trick beckons for Lattam

Lattam - 15:55 Yarmouth

Lattam made plenty of appeal on paper and duly made a winning debut over seven furlongs at Haydock in July and he showed improved form to follow up under a penalty at Thirsk later that month.

He won with plenty in hand on that occasion, too, making smooth headway over two furlongs out and was only nudged out in the closing stages, having much more in hand than the official margin suggests and that form is working out particularly well. An opening mark of 89 may well underestimate him and he is bred to appreciate this longer trip, so there is plenty to like about his chance.

No. 7 (4) Lattam (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.4 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 89

NEXT BEST: More to come from Cancan In The Rain

Cancan In The Rain - 17:00 Yarmouth

Cancan In The Rain was sent off at a big price on his debut in a race which has worked out well at Doncaster in July and he showed something to work on without being unduly punished.

He didn't improve as expected on his next start at Southwell, but he was much better when opening his account over seven furlongs at this course last time. Cancan In The Rain saw the longer trip out well, but there are no concerns with him back at six furlongs now, and he is the type to progress further now entering nurseries from what looks a fair mark.

No. 1 (3) Cancan In The Rain (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.15 Trainer: Chris Dwyer

Jockey: Harry Davies

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 78

EACH-WAY: Night Battle remains with plenty of potential

Night Battle - 15:20 Yarmouth

Night Battle created a big impression when making a winning debut at Lingfield in April, looking something out of the ordinary with the way she overcame both a very modest pace and greenness.

She started at just 5/1 in the Cheshire Oaks on her next start and, while she ran no sort of race, it wouldn't be wise to judge her too harshly on that display on just her second start. Night Battle came through an easy task at Chepstow on her return from four months off last time and is a filly who has the ability to cut it at this level, while she represents a bang in-form yard.