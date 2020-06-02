Timeform UK SmartPlays: Wednesday 3 June

Back

Griggy - 13:35 Kempton

A sprinter thriving prior to the enforced break, Griggy won four times over the winter, the best and most stylish coming at Chelmsford in February. He ran at least as well in defeat on his following outing, when runner-up at this venue in March, headed close home after racing closer to the pace than ideal. He remains very much one to be interested in and has shown pace enough to suggest that this step back in trip will not be a problem.

Lay

Under Curfew - 17:40 Kempton

Dropped to a career-low mark, Under Curfew got off the mark at the sixteenth attempt at Lingfield on his final appearance in February, getting on top inside the final furlong in what was a modest handicap. Tony Carroll's charge had pretty much everything go his way on that occasion as well, always well positioned, and he looks to have a lot on his plate to repeat that feat from 5 lb higher.

Smart Stat

Narak - 18:00 Yarmouth

£21.47 - George Scott's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break

Narak showed much improved form to get off the mark at Lingfield on her final appearance in September, producing a career-best effort to win readily on her first start in a handicap. A 7 lb rise for that win looks fair, particularly given her pedigree suggests scope for further progression, and with trainer George Scott's ability to ready one after a break, she ticks plenty of boxes on her reappearance.