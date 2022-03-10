Wolverhampton Racing Tips: Zain Sarinda is still on the upgrade

NAP: Zain Sarinda can bring up second win

Zain Sarinda - 19:45 Wolverhampton

Zain Sarinda shaped well when fourth on his debut at Kempton in November and he confirmed the promise of that effort to get off the mark over this course and distance last time. He was well suited by the step up in trip and showed a good attitude to come out on top having been carried left and intimidated by the runner-up inside the final two furlongs, ultimately getting the verdict by a length and a quarter. That was a fairly useful performance and Zain Sarinda is very much the type to go on improving as he gains in experience, so he is fancied to defy a penalty here before going on to bigger and better things.

No. 1 (3) Zain Sarinda (Ire) EXC 1.02 Trainer: Tom Clover

Jockey: Jack Mitchell

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Purple Power will be hard to stop

Purple Power - 17:45 Wolverhampton

Purple Power has made only two starts for the George Boughey yard (formerly trained by Mick Quinn) and she has shaped with plenty of encouragement both times, including when last seen finishing third at Newcastle 10 days ago. She was beaten just half a length on that occasion and the manner of her defeat suggests she is on a good mark when everything falls right, doing well to finish as close as she did after making her effort earlier than ideal (hung right when tired). The drop back to six furlongs here shouldn't be an issue and it's surely only a matter of time before Purple Power is winning races for her new yard.

No. 5 (8) Purple Power EXC 2.84 Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: Ben Curtis

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 55

EACH-WAY: Vitesse du Son is very interesting

Vitesse du Son - 18:15 Wolverhampton

Vitesse du Son struggled for form during a spell with the Mark Pattinson stable, but he won twice in the first half of 2021 when trained by Stuart Kittow and there is no doubt he is on a good mark if bouncing back to his best now starting out for another new yard. Alice Haynes is the trainer in question and the fact she has decided to fit Vitesse du Son with first-time cheekpieces is a sign of intent. Now 7 lb lower in the weights than when registering his last success, Vitesse du Son looks sure to be thereabouts if the headgear and change of stable spark a revival.