To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Wolverhampton Racing Tips: Tio Mio can take another step forward

Racing at Wolverhampton
Timeform's Adam Houghton casts his eye over Monday's card at Wolverhampton

Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Wolverhampton on Monday.

"Tio Mio may yet have more to offer and this looks a good opportunity for him to follow up from just a 3 lb higher mark."

NAP: More to come from Tio Mio

Tio Mio - 16:00 Wolverhampton

Tio Mio showed improved form to get off the mark over this course and distance last month, benefiting from the application of a first-time hood and doing well to come from the rear. After all, the race was run at just an ordinary gallop and the pair who chased him home were both ridden much closer to the pace. Still relatively unexposed, Tio Mio may yet have more to offer and this looks a good opportunity for him to follow up from just a 3 lb higher mark.

NEXT BEST: Bibulous looks a big player

Bibulous - 17:30 Wolverhampton

Bibulous has made a promising start to his career, shaping well on his debut at Kempton in October before confirming the promise of that effort with a dominant victory at the same course last time. That was a fair performance to get off the mark, making all over six furlongs to land the spoils by a length. The return to seven furlongs here is unlikely to be an issue and it would be folly to rule out further progress after only two starts. In what looks a weak heat on paper, he is fancied to defy a penalty to make it two wins from three starts.

EACH-WAY: Mutabaahy must enter calculations

Mutabaahy - 19:00 Wolverhampton

Mutabaahy has been struggling for form recently, but he had valid excuses when sixth over six furlongs at this course last time, delivering his challenge from further back than ideal in a steadily-run race. It was around this time last year that he came good with back-to-back wins over this course and distance, and he is now 6 lb lower in the weights than when also winning here in March, his seventh success over C&D in total. He is clearly very effective under these conditions and could be overpriced if bouncing back to his best.

Get a Free £5 Bet on Multiples Every Day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Tio Mio @ 1.84/5 in the 16:00 Wolverhampton
Next Best - Back Bibulous @ 2.56/4 in the 17:30 Wolverhampton
Each-Way - Back Mutabaahy @ 9.08/1 in the 19:00 Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton 6th Dec (1m1f Hcap)

Show Hide

Monday 6 December, 4.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Tio Mio
Elegant Love
West Side Glory
My Target
Carey Street
Ghostly
Semser
Win Win Power
Nushafreen
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Wolverhampton 6th Dec (7f Nov Stks)

Show Hide

Monday 6 December, 5.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Bibulous
Arctician
Madame Glitters
El Jad
Ruby Lily
Paymaster
Here At Night
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Wolverhampton 6th Dec (5f Hcap)

Show Hide

Monday 6 December, 7.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Glamorous Force
Liamba
Cherish
Were Reunited
Trusty Rusty
Good Earth
La Roca Del Fuego
Mutabaahy
Ghaaliya
Youre Cool
Highest Ambition
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips