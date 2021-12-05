Wolverhampton Racing Tips: Tio Mio can take another step forward

NAP: More to come from Tio Mio

Tio Mio - 16:00 Wolverhampton

Tio Mio showed improved form to get off the mark over this course and distance last month, benefiting from the application of a first-time hood and doing well to come from the rear. After all, the race was run at just an ordinary gallop and the pair who chased him home were both ridden much closer to the pace. Still relatively unexposed, Tio Mio may yet have more to offer and this looks a good opportunity for him to follow up from just a 3 lb higher mark.

No. 7 (7) Tio Mio (Ire) SBK 1/1 EXC 2.54 Trainer: David Loughnane

Jockey: Cieren Fallon

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 65

NEXT BEST: Bibulous looks a big player

Bibulous - 17:30 Wolverhampton

Bibulous has made a promising start to his career, shaping well on his debut at Kempton in October before confirming the promise of that effort with a dominant victory at the same course last time. That was a fair performance to get off the mark, making all over six furlongs to land the spoils by a length. The return to seven furlongs here is unlikely to be an issue and it would be folly to rule out further progress after only two starts. In what looks a weak heat on paper, he is fancied to defy a penalty to make it two wins from three starts.

No. 1 (3) Bibulous (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.4 Trainer: Henry Candy

Jockey: Rob Hornby

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: Mutabaahy must enter calculations

Mutabaahy - 19:00 Wolverhampton

Mutabaahy has been struggling for form recently, but he had valid excuses when sixth over six furlongs at this course last time, delivering his challenge from further back than ideal in a steadily-run race. It was around this time last year that he came good with back-to-back wins over this course and distance, and he is now 6 lb lower in the weights than when also winning here in March, his seventh success over C&D in total. He is clearly very effective under these conditions and could be overpriced if bouncing back to his best.