Wolverhampton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday

Batraan - 13:15 Wolverhampton

Batraan proved unsuited by the drop back to five furlongs when second at this venue last month, finding himself poorly placed after a slow start before staying on well to be beaten a little over a length. That form still sets the standard in this line-up, and, with further progress on the cards now back at six furlongs, Batraan is a confident selection to open his account at the fifth attempt for the in-form Roger Varian (six winners from his last 20 runners).

No. 3 (1) Batraan (Ire) SBK 5/6 EXC 1.93 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Jack Mitchell

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: -

Egotistic - 13:50 Wolverhampton

Egotistic appeals as very much the one to beat on these terms after returning to form from out of the blue when third at Kempton last time. She held every chance entering the final furlong and kept on well despite edging right under pressure, just losing out in a bunched finish. She is well worth a chance to confirm the promise of that effort, with cheekpieces back on for the first time since she recorded her sole career win over this course and distance in January.

No. 4 (3) Egotistic SBK 11/4 EXC 3.4 Trainer: John Butler

Jockey: Joey Haynes

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Born To Sire - 15:25 Wolverhampton

Born To Sire is still a maiden after six starts, but he gave notice that his turn could be near when second at this course last week, producing a career best to be beaten just a length and a half. He can race from the same mark here and may have more to offer now stepping up further in trip (plenty of stamina in his pedigree), so today could be the day he finally gets off the mark in a race where plenty of them have questions to answer.