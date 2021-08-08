Wolverhampton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

Chase That Dream - 13:00 Wolverhampton

Chase That Dream belatedly showed something akin to the promise of his two-year-old debut when finishing third in a course and distance handicap won by Twentysharesofgrey last time, and did well to finish as close as he did under the circumstances on that occasion. Granted better luck in running this time, he should reverse the placings with the winner, especially with his rider now claiming 5 lb.

No. 2 (1) Chase That Dream SBK 9/4 EXC 3 Trainer: Julie Camacho

Jockey: Josh Quinn

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 55

Out of Reason - 14:10 Wolverhampton

Despite a couple of rather underwhelming performances on turf this season, Out of Reason is worth chancing back on the all-weather, bearing in mind that he went down narrowly in a nursery here off this mark during the autumn. He finds himself in a race that shouldn't take much winning and is fancied to open his account under conditions that should suit.

No. 4 (5) Out Of Reason SBK 15/4 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: Cieren Fallon

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 71

Arthur's Victory - 14:45 Wolverhampton

Arthur's Victory may well be the answer on the back of her recent breakthrough success at Epsom. Admittedly, that wasn't a particularly strong race, but neither is this, and her strength at the finish that day suggests she had a bit up her sleeve, so a 4 lb rise should be manageable.