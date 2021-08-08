To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Wolverhampton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Wolverhampton on Monday...

"He finds himself in a race that shouldn’t take much winning..."

Timeform on Out of Reason

Chase That Dream - 13:00 Wolverhampton

Chase That Dream belatedly showed something akin to the promise of his two-year-old debut when finishing third in a course and distance handicap won by Twentysharesofgrey last time, and did well to finish as close as he did under the circumstances on that occasion. Granted better luck in running this time, he should reverse the placings with the winner, especially with his rider now claiming 5 lb.

Out of Reason - 14:10 Wolverhampton

Despite a couple of rather underwhelming performances on turf this season, Out of Reason is worth chancing back on the all-weather, bearing in mind that he went down narrowly in a nursery here off this mark during the autumn. He finds himself in a race that shouldn't take much winning and is fancied to open his account under conditions that should suit.

Arthur's Victory - 14:45 Wolverhampton

Arthur's Victory may well be the answer on the back of her recent breakthrough success at Epsom. Admittedly, that wasn't a particularly strong race, but neither is this, and her strength at the finish that day suggests she had a bit up her sleeve, so a 4 lb rise should be manageable.

Smart Stat

Hierarchy - 15:20 Wolverhampton

24% - Hugo Palmer's strike rate at WOLVERHAMPTON since the start of the 2017 season

Recommended bets

Back Chase That Dream @ 5.59/2 in the 13:00 at Wolverhampton
Back Out of Reason @ 11.010/1 in the 14:10 at Wolverhampton
Back Arthur's Victory @ 3.259/4 in the 14:45 at Wolverhampton

Bet slip

Close

