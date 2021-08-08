- Trainer: Julie Camacho
- Jockey: Josh Quinn
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 7lbs
- OR: 55
Wolverhampton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday
Timeform highlight the three best bets at Wolverhampton on Monday...
"He finds himself in a race that shouldn’t take much winning..."
Timeform on Out of Reason
Chase That Dream - 13:00 Wolverhampton
Chase That Dream belatedly showed something akin to the promise of his two-year-old debut when finishing third in a course and distance handicap won by Twentysharesofgrey last time, and did well to finish as close as he did under the circumstances on that occasion. Granted better luck in running this time, he should reverse the placings with the winner, especially with his rider now claiming 5 lb.
Out of Reason - 14:10 Wolverhampton
Despite a couple of rather underwhelming performances on turf this season, Out of Reason is worth chancing back on the all-weather, bearing in mind that he went down narrowly in a nursery here off this mark during the autumn. He finds himself in a race that shouldn't take much winning and is fancied to open his account under conditions that should suit.
Arthur's Victory - 14:45 Wolverhampton
Arthur's Victory may well be the answer on the back of her recent breakthrough success at Epsom. Admittedly, that wasn't a particularly strong race, but neither is this, and her strength at the finish that day suggests she had a bit up her sleeve, so a 4 lb rise should be manageable.
Smart Stat
Hierarchy - 15:20 Wolverhampton
24% - Hugo Palmer's strike rate at WOLVERHAMPTON since the start of the 2017 season
Recommended bets
Wolverhampton 9th Aug (7f Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 9 August, 1.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Twentysharesofgrey
|Tommytwohoots
|Chase That Dream
|The Chain
|Sky Blue Thinking
|Western Music
|Bay Beret
|Golden Cluster
|Favourite Niece
|Dilly Rosa
Wolverhampton 9th Aug (1m4f Mdn Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 9 August, 2.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Evaluation
|Punta Arenas
|Natural Value
|Maketh Believeth
|Mushirif
|Out Of Reason
Wolverhampton 9th Aug (7f Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 9 August, 2.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Arthurs Victory
|Kodikova
|Cabrini
|Urtzi
|Dubai Elegance
|Across The Nile
|Always Dreaming
|Retrouvailles