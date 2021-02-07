To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Wolverhampton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

Racing at Wolverhampton
Timeform provide three best from Wolverhampton on Monday

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Wolverhampton on Monday...

"...boasts a useful sprinting pedigree and appeals as the type to go on progressing now stepped into handicap company."

Timeform on Rockett Man

Rockett Man - 17:30 Wolverhampton

Rockett Man showed improved form to get off the mark on his third start at Chelmsford last month, travelling well and in the lead over a furlong out before quickening clear for a mostly hands-and-heels ride. He boasts a useful sprinting pedigree and appeals as the type to go on progressing now stepped into handicap company.

Mack The Knife - 18:00 Wolverhampton

Mack The Knife hasn't been seen to best effect on either of his outings for James Ferguson, but he has shaped well on both occasions, finishing fourth at Kempton and fifth at this venue last time. He has a lowly mark to work with and this step up in trip may help unlock further progress. He is well bred - an Australia gelding who is a half-brother to several winners - and he remains capable of better still, so he could be the answer in this classified stakes.

Pallas Dancer - 19:30 Wolverhampton

There is not much to separate this field on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, so it could be worth siding with Pallas Dancer, who arrives here in top form. Stepped up in trip, Brian Ellison's charge took advantage of a good position to open his account at this venue in December, a race that has since proved very warm form for the grade, and Pallas Dancer duly did his own bit to boost the form when following up at Newcastle last month, again showing his stamina as he edged ahead in the last half furlong. He is clearly going the right way now and makes plenty of appeal as he bids for the hat-trick.

Smart Stat

YANKEE STADIUM - 19:00 Wolverhampton
34% - Callum Shepherd's strike rate on favourites

NRMB On Antepost Cheltenham Bets

Betfair Sportsbook are now officially non runner money back on all 2021 Cheltenham Festival races. “NRMB” applies to all bets placed after 10:00am on Tuesday 12th January. The promotion applies to both new and existing customers with registered Betfair accounts. Terms and conditions apply.

