- Trainer: Tom Clover
- Jockey: Jack Mitchell
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 7lbs
- OR: 75
Wolverhampton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday
Timeform highlight the three best bets at Wolverhampton on Monday...
"...boasts a useful sprinting pedigree and appeals as the type to go on progressing now stepped into handicap company."
Timeform on Rockett Man
Rockett Man - 17:30 Wolverhampton
Rockett Man showed improved form to get off the mark on his third start at Chelmsford last month, travelling well and in the lead over a furlong out before quickening clear for a mostly hands-and-heels ride. He boasts a useful sprinting pedigree and appeals as the type to go on progressing now stepped into handicap company.
Mack The Knife - 18:00 Wolverhampton
Mack The Knife hasn't been seen to best effect on either of his outings for James Ferguson, but he has shaped well on both occasions, finishing fourth at Kempton and fifth at this venue last time. He has a lowly mark to work with and this step up in trip may help unlock further progress. He is well bred - an Australia gelding who is a half-brother to several winners - and he remains capable of better still, so he could be the answer in this classified stakes.
Pallas Dancer - 19:30 Wolverhampton
There is not much to separate this field on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, so it could be worth siding with Pallas Dancer, who arrives here in top form. Stepped up in trip, Brian Ellison's charge took advantage of a good position to open his account at this venue in December, a race that has since proved very warm form for the grade, and Pallas Dancer duly did his own bit to boost the form when following up at Newcastle last month, again showing his stamina as he edged ahead in the last half furlong. He is clearly going the right way now and makes plenty of appeal as he bids for the hat-trick.
Smart Stat
YANKEE STADIUM - 19:00 Wolverhampton
34% - Callum Shepherd's strike rate on favourites
NRMB On Antepost Cheltenham Bets
Recommended bets
Rockett Man - 17:30 Wolverhampton
Mack The Knife - 18:00 Wolverhampton
Pallas Dancer - 19:30 Wolverhampton
