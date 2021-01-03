- Trainer: David Loughnane
- Jockey: Laura Pearson
- Age: 4
- Weight: 9st 11lbs
- OR: 74
Wolverhampton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday
Timeform highlight three horses worth backing at Wolverhampton on Monday...
"...with further improvement anticipated, she gets the vote to land the hat-trick."
Timeform on Amniarix
Inevitable Outcome - 16:50 Wolverhampton
David Loughnane's runners have really started to hit form of late, and Inevitable Outcome herself falls into that category, producing a career-best effort to regain the winning thread over this course and distance last time, landing her fourth handicap success of the year. Good-value claimer Laura Pearson had plenty to do with Inevitable Outcome's improved performance on that occasion, and the apprentice jockey deservedly retains the ride here. Inevitable Outcome will carry a penalty for her recent win, but she had enough in hand that day to suggest she will have little problem defying it.
Precision Storm - 17:50 Wolverhampton
Precision Storm may count himself unfortunate not to have claimed his second win in three outings over this course and distance last month, going well when denied a clear run on the home turn, the winner, Richard R H B, getting first run and proving just too difficult to catch. The two meet again here, and given Precision Storm can be forgiven his subsequent outing - not seen to best effect in a steadily-run race - he gets the vote to reverse the placings.
Amniarix - 18:20 Wolverhampton
Amniraix must improve again to get the better of Shimmering Dawn in this contest, but given her lightly-raced profile, it would hardly be a surprise if she did so. She followed up her win over this course and distance with a taking success at Kempton last month, showing a good turn of foot to quicken into the lead before keeping on under mainly hands riding. That performance is backed up by the clock, and with further improvement anticipated, she gets the vote to land the hat-trick.
Smart Stat
INAAM - 19:20 Wolverhampton
£17.09 - John Butler's profit to a £1 level stake with favourites
Recommended bets
Inevitable Outcome - 16:50 Wolverhampton
Precision Storm - 17:50 Wolverhampton
Amniarix - 18:20 Wolverhampton
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
Wolv 4th Jan (6f Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 4 January, 4.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Inevitable Outcome
|Bombastic
|Album
|Kraka
|Gold Brocade
|Fantastic Flyer
|Bahuta Acha
|Sarahs Verse
Wolv 4th Jan (1m1f Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 4 January, 5.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Precision Storm
|Richard R H B
|Athmad
|Termonator
|Grey Dars
|Double Reflection
|Bertog
Wolv 4th Jan (7f Cond Stks)Show Hide
Monday 4 January, 6.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Shimmering Dawn
|Amniarix
|Dancing Feet
|Stay Classy
|Amber Island
|Odyssey Girl
|Starry Eyes