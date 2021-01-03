Wolverhampton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

Inevitable Outcome - 16:50 Wolverhampton

David Loughnane's runners have really started to hit form of late, and Inevitable Outcome herself falls into that category, producing a career-best effort to regain the winning thread over this course and distance last time, landing her fourth handicap success of the year. Good-value claimer Laura Pearson had plenty to do with Inevitable Outcome's improved performance on that occasion, and the apprentice jockey deservedly retains the ride here. Inevitable Outcome will carry a penalty for her recent win, but she had enough in hand that day to suggest she will have little problem defying it.

No. 1 (1) Inevitable Outcome (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.7 Trainer: David Loughnane

Jockey: Laura Pearson

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 74

Precision Storm - 17:50 Wolverhampton

Precision Storm may count himself unfortunate not to have claimed his second win in three outings over this course and distance last month, going well when denied a clear run on the home turn, the winner, Richard R H B, getting first run and proving just too difficult to catch. The two meet again here, and given Precision Storm can be forgiven his subsequent outing - not seen to best effect in a steadily-run race - he gets the vote to reverse the placings.

No. 3 (2) Precision Storm SBK 7/4 EXC 3.65 Trainer: Mark Loughnane

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 75

Amniarix - 18:20 Wolverhampton

Amniraix must improve again to get the better of Shimmering Dawn in this contest, but given her lightly-raced profile, it would hardly be a surprise if she did so. She followed up her win over this course and distance with a taking success at Kempton last month, showing a good turn of foot to quicken into the lead before keeping on under mainly hands riding. That performance is backed up by the clock, and with further improvement anticipated, she gets the vote to land the hat-trick.