NAP: Tawafag can improve significanlty

Tawafag - 18:30 Wolverhampton

Tawafag's sales prices has risen considerably every time he went through the ring, bringing €160,000 at the Breeze-Ups earlier this year, and he shaped much better than the bare result on debut at Redcar last month.

His inexperience showed as he broke slowly from the stalls but he met trouble in-running on more than one occasion, short of room around two furlongs out and once again well inside the final furlong. Tawafag finished with plenty of running left at the line and is sure to be suited by this extra furlong. He is the type to show significant improvement now.

No. 7 (4) Tawafag SBK 2/1 EXC 3.15 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Andrea Atzeni

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Allemande remains with potential

Allemande - 20:30 Wolverhampton

Allemande is bred to be much better than this level and she has been tight enough in the betting on all three of her starts so far, each time showing a bit of improvement.

She has shaped well while also looking like in need of a stiffer test at around a mile and a half so far and her pedigree also suggests she'll progress further now having her stamina tested (there is plenty of stamina in her pedigree). On what she has achieved so far, an opening mark of 73 is perfectly fair, and she looks a big player now moving up in trip on handicap debut.

No. 7 (7) Allemande SBK 4/1 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Hector Crouch

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 73

EACH WAY: Starshiba on a dangerous mark

Starshiba - 19:00 Wolverhampton

Starshiba hasn't yet progressed as expected for these connections so far this year, and he was bitterly disappointing when sent off a strong favourite in claiming company last time.

That was over six furlongs, though, a trip short of his optimum, and his mark continues to fall. He has been narrowly beaten from higher marks earlier in the year and it is interesting that a visor is now reached for. There are risks attached with him but he is more than capable of defying this career-low mark when putting it together and this harsher headgear may spark something into him.