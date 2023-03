NAP

Ingra Tor - 13:30 Wolverhampton

Ingra Tor opened his account on his second start after a break on the all-weather at Southwell around this time last year and he went on to win a competitive handicap at Newmarket from a mark of 82 two starts later.

He wasn't at his best in a couple of heritage handicaps on his next two starts but he finished he season well enough, and the form he has in the locker is better than the majority of the rivals he faces today who also have been on the go all winter. Ingra Tor clearly goes well fresh and is expected to have too much for these.

No. 10 (3) Ingra Tor (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.4 Trainer: Jack Channon

Jockey: Andrea Atzeni

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 9lbs

OR: 88

NEXT BEST

Angel Bleu - 14:40 Wolverhampton

Angel Bleu was a smart juvenile who won a couple of Group 1s in soft ground at Longchamp and Saint-Cloud and he also kept the highest company last season.

Admittedly, he had a lot to find in the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood on his final start, but he was only beaten four and a quarter lengths and he was ridden to pick up the pieces in a race which was run at just an ordinary gallop. Angel Bleu now drops into listed company on his all-weather debut and it would be no surprise if he proved a class apart.

No. 1 (8) Angel Bleu (Fr) SBK 5/2 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

EACH WAY

Alrehb - 14:05 Wolverhampton

Alrehb had largely been running at six and seven furlongs since joining these connections but he relished the return to a mile, travelling comfortably throughout and always finding enough when challenged by the runner-up close home.

That performance suggests Alrehb will have no problem stepping up to an extended mile, especially back at this sharper track, and he should also have this run to suit as there is plenty of pace on paper. He is up 4 lb but he is certainly a horse to remain positive about on the all-weather.