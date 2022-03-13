- Trainer: John Butler
- Jockey: Grace McEntee
- Age: 4
- Weight: 9st 4lbs
- OR: 58
Wolverhampton Racing Tips: Sweet Bertie can have a big say
Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Wolverhampton on Monday.
"Sweet Bertie shaped better than the bare result when filling the runner-up spot at Lingfield last time."
NAP: Sweet Bertie looks a big player
Sweet Bertie - 17:30 Wolverhampton
Sweet Bertie shaped better than the bare result when filling the runner-up spot at Lingfield last time, doing well to be beaten just a length after being forced to deliver his challenge from further back than ideal in a steadily-run affair. The other principals were all ridden much closer to the pace and Sweet Bertie finished so strongly to get into contention that he earned a significant sectional upgrade. He can line up here from an unchanged mark and another bold bid is expected, particularly if getting a stronger gallop to aim at.
NEXT BEST: Valentinka is very interesting
Valentinka - 17:00 Wolverhampton
Valentinka showed improved form to finally get off the mark at Lingfield in November, gaining a decisive advantage over a furlong out and always doing enough from there to land the spoils by three and a half lengths with a bit in hand. That was a fairly useful performance and the speed she showed suggests the drop back to seven furlongs today won't be an issue. With the Marco Botti yard in good nick at present, Valentinka looks to have plenty in her favour in her follow-up bid despite a 6 lb rise in the weights.
EACH-WAY: Dundory the pick at decent odds
Dundory shaped as if still in form when fifth on his latest outing over this course and distance, staying on well from a poor position to be beaten less than two lengths. He is 1 lb lower in the weights here and there must be a good chance he'll get a stronger gallop to aim at in this big field, while the application of first-time cheekpieces could also give him the competitive edge he needs to end a losing run stretching back to November 2020.
Wolverhampton 14th Mar (7f Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 14 March, 5.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Valentinka
|Hold Fast
|Light Lily
|Plumette
|Willing To Please
|Lady Alavesa
|Eyes
|Port Noir
|Come On Girl
|Piselli Molli
Wolverhampton 14th Mar (7f Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 14 March, 5.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Sweet Bertie
|Global Vision
|Sparkle In His Eye
|Luxy Lou
|Inexplicable
|Critical Thinking
|Light Of Thunder
|Breckland
|Red Evelyn
|Inner Circle
|Alicestar
|The Nail Gunner
Wolverhampton 14th Mar (1m1f Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 14 March, 7.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Its A Love Thing
|Invincible Soldier
|Doonbeg Farmer
|Vocatus
|Dundory
|Forge Valley Lad
|Libby Ami
|International Law
|Genever Dragon
|Impossiblepossible
|Johnny Estella
|Lednikov