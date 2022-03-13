Cheltenham Free Bets

Wolverhampton Racing Tips: Sweet Bertie can have a big say

Racing at Wolverhampton
Adam Houghton outlines the Timeform view on Monday's card at Wolverhampton

Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Wolverhampton on Monday.

"Sweet Bertie shaped better than the bare result when filling the runner-up spot at Lingfield last time."

NAP: Sweet Bertie looks a big player

Sweet Bertie - 17:30 Wolverhampton

Sweet Bertie shaped better than the bare result when filling the runner-up spot at Lingfield last time, doing well to be beaten just a length after being forced to deliver his challenge from further back than ideal in a steadily-run affair. The other principals were all ridden much closer to the pace and Sweet Bertie finished so strongly to get into contention that he earned a significant sectional upgrade. He can line up here from an unchanged mark and another bold bid is expected, particularly if getting a stronger gallop to aim at.

NEXT BEST: Valentinka is very interesting

Valentinka - 17:00 Wolverhampton

Valentinka showed improved form to finally get off the mark at Lingfield in November, gaining a decisive advantage over a furlong out and always doing enough from there to land the spoils by three and a half lengths with a bit in hand. That was a fairly useful performance and the speed she showed suggests the drop back to seven furlongs today won't be an issue. With the Marco Botti yard in good nick at present, Valentinka looks to have plenty in her favour in her follow-up bid despite a 6 lb rise in the weights.

EACH-WAY: Dundory the pick at decent odds

Dundory - 19:30 Wolverhampton

Dundory shaped as if still in form when fifth on his latest outing over this course and distance, staying on well from a poor position to be beaten less than two lengths. He is 1 lb lower in the weights here and there must be a good chance he'll get a stronger gallop to aim at in this big field, while the application of first-time cheekpieces could also give him the competitive edge he needs to end a losing run stretching back to November 2020.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Sweet Bertie @ 3.259/4 in the 17:30 Wolverhampton
NEXT BEST - Back Valentinka @ 4.03/1 in the 17:00 Wolverhampton
EACH-WAY - Back Dundory @ 7.513/2 in the 19:30 Wolverhampton

