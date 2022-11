NAP

Street Kid - 18:00 Wolverhampton

Street Kid is a two-time course and distance winner last year and he has shown improved form in defeat on both starts since returning from a break recently. He raced keenly when narrowly edged out by a next-time-out winner on his return and he ran just as well when again finding one too good last time. Street Kid was beaten by one who had some solid form as a juvenile and showed improved form following a gelding operation. That form looks very solid and he remains a horse to be positive about on the all-weather, particularly now returned to this venue.

No. 4 (6) Street Kid (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.3 Trainer: Kevin Philippart de Foy

Jockey: Daniel Muscutt

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 92

NEXT BEST

Cavern Club - 17:00 Wolverhampton

Cavern Club had already been gelded before making his debut at Yarmouth in September but he shaped with plenty of encouragement to finish second despite lacking sharpness, the penny starting to drop late in the day. He ran to a similar level at Redcar last time despite still looking in need of the experience, racing well off the pace after starting slowly and again doing his best work at the finish. The step up in trip will be in his favour now making his all-weather debut and the level of his form stands out on these terms in this field. He is well up to winning a race of this nature.