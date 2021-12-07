To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Wolverhampton Racing Tips: Seagulls to fly home

Horse racing at Wolverhampton
Runners on the turn at Wolverhampton

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Wolverhampton on Wednesday.

NAP

Seagulls Nest - 12:10 Wolverhampton

Seagulls Nest is still searching for a first win but she catches the eye on her first start for Mick Appleby, a trainer with a reputation for improving his recruits. Appleby might not even need to conjure an improved performance from Seagulls Nest as even a repeat of the form she showed when placed on her two all-weather outings in the spring might be enough to score from this lowly mark. Segulls Nest is unexposed on the all-weather and could have more to offer on this surface.

NEXT BEST

Shoot To Kill - 14:10 Wolverhampton

Shoot To Kill ran right up to his best when making a successful start for Robyn Brisland at Lingfield last month. That appeals as a decent piece of form as Shoot To Kill was chased home by a couple on good marks, and a 2 lb rise may not be enough to stop him if he proves as effective over this longer trip. There's no reason why the trip would be an issue and he could have more to offer for this yard.

EACH-WAY

Broughtons Flare - 15:40 Wolverhampton

Broughtons Flare caught the eye when finishing runner-up at Lingfield last week and he has an obvious chance off the same mark. Broughtons Flare caught the eye travelling well but he was shuffled back entering the straight and was forced to switch entering the final furlong. Those pieces of trouble prevented Broughtons Flare from showing everything he had to offer but he is clearly in decent heart and can gain compensation here.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Seagulls Nest @ 7.06/1 in the 12:10 at Wolverhampton

NEXT BEST - Back Shoot To Kill @ 3.02/1 in the 14:10 at Wolverhampton

EACH-WAY - Back Broughtons Flare @ 7.06/1 in the 15:40 at Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton 8th Dec (1m4f Hcap)

Wednesday 8 December, 12.10pm

Desert Emperor
Elmejor
Major Snugfit
Dreaming Blue
Kells
Seagulls Nest
Inn The Bull
Monsaraz
Samille
Wolverhampton 8th Dec (1m Hcap)

Wednesday 8 December, 2.10pm

Shoot To Kill
Lafan
Green Power
Defence Treaty
Jewel Maker
Bakersboy
Shuv Hpenny King
Star Of St James
Apatite
Sun Festival
Wolverhampton 8th Dec (1m Hcap)

Wednesday 8 December, 3.40pm

Inexplicable
Broughtons Flare
Tyche
Casina Di Notte
Intervention
Tahonta
Healing Power
Romulan Prince
Central City
Air of York
Rose Of Lancashire
