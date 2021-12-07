- Trainer: Michael Appleby
- Jockey: Jason Watson
- Age: 4
- Weight: 9st 0lbs
- OR: 62
Wolverhampton Racing Tips: Seagulls to fly home
Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Wolverhampton on Wednesday.
NAP
Seagulls Nest - 12:10 Wolverhampton
Seagulls Nest is still searching for a first win but she catches the eye on her first start for Mick Appleby, a trainer with a reputation for improving his recruits. Appleby might not even need to conjure an improved performance from Seagulls Nest as even a repeat of the form she showed when placed on her two all-weather outings in the spring might be enough to score from this lowly mark. Segulls Nest is unexposed on the all-weather and could have more to offer on this surface.
NEXT BEST
Shoot To Kill - 14:10 Wolverhampton
Shoot To Kill ran right up to his best when making a successful start for Robyn Brisland at Lingfield last month. That appeals as a decent piece of form as Shoot To Kill was chased home by a couple on good marks, and a 2 lb rise may not be enough to stop him if he proves as effective over this longer trip. There's no reason why the trip would be an issue and he could have more to offer for this yard.
EACH-WAY
Broughtons Flare - 15:40 Wolverhampton
Broughtons Flare caught the eye when finishing runner-up at Lingfield last week and he has an obvious chance off the same mark. Broughtons Flare caught the eye travelling well but he was shuffled back entering the straight and was forced to switch entering the final furlong. Those pieces of trouble prevented Broughtons Flare from showing everything he had to offer but he is clearly in decent heart and can gain compensation here.
