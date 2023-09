A Wolverhampton NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Wolverhampton NAP - 18:45 - Back Royal Dream

No. 9 (3) Royal Dream SBK 10/3 EXC 4.6 Trainer: Ed Dunlop

Jockey: Luke Morris

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 72

Royal Dream scored over course and distance last month after being dropped back in trip, and the form of that one-length success has worked out really well with the second, third and fifth all winning subsequently.

Royal Dream had to settle for minor honours on his most recent start at Kempton last week but he shaped well to finish third in a strong-looking three-year-old handicap and was unlucky not to finish closer. He had to wait for a gap, conceding first run as a result, but he kept on well inside the final furlong and was ultimately beaten only three-quarters of a length and half a length.

That effort confirmed Royal Dream is in excellent heart and still on the up, so he looks set to launch a bold bid off the same mark as last week and only 5 lb higher than for his course-and-distance success.

Wolverhampton Next Best - 17:45 - Back The Smiling Wolf

No. 4 (2) The Smiling Wolf SBK 10/3 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Jack Channon

Jockey: Rose Dawes

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 78

The Smiling Wolf improved on his maiden and novice efforts when runner-up on his handicap debut at Epsom last month, seemingly responding well to more positive tactics on his first try at seven furlongs.

The Smiling Wolf dropped back to six furlongs on much more testing going at Ffos Las last Friday but he showed he's versatile with regards trip and ground as he took another step forward to get off the mark with an emphatic three-and-three-quarter-length success.

He has been handed a favourable draw in stall 2 and a 6 lb penalty might not be enough to stop this progressive juvenile from following up.

Wolverhampton Each-Way - 19:15 - Back What's The Story

No. 5 (3) What's The Story SBK 6/1 EXC 8 Trainer: Richard Fahey

Jockey: Cam Hardie

Age: 9

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 89

The veteran What's The Story has made a good start since joining Richard Fahey from Keith Dalgleish, finishing placed on all three outings for his new yard.

He was runner-up at York and Thirsk on his first couple of starts for Fahey and then ran as well when third in a valuable Sunday Series Handicap at Sandown last month, underlining his consistency.

He can race off the same mark as at Sandown and should give another good account from a favourable draw in stall 3.