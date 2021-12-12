Wolverhampton Racing Tips: Pyle on Stock

NAP

Stockpyle - 16:30 Wolverhampton

Being a half-brother to Pyledriver, Stockpyle will likely progress further next year, but he showed plenty to work on when second on debut over course and distance 18 days ago, and seems sure to build on that now. The emphasis was firmly on speed that day, so it was encouraging he finished as close as he did just for hands-and-heels riding, and he won't have to improve much on that effort to go one place better now.

No. 5 (1) Stockpyle SBK 13/8 EXC 2.72 Trainer: William Muir & Chris Grassick

Jockey: P. J. McDonald

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Hooflepuff - 18:00 Wolverhampton

Hooflepuff has won six times at Wolverhampton, so clearly has a great affinity with the course, and he looks to have been presented with another excellent opportunity here. He was well backed when resuming winning ways over course and distance last month, and he lost little in defeat when ridden more patiently than usual back here two weeks ago. He still figures on a fair mark and he holds strong claims of resuming winning ways here.

No. 5 (4) Hooflepuff (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 2.96 Trainer: Brian Ellison

Jockey: Ben Robinson

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 68

EACH WAY

My Lady Claire - 17:30 Wolverhampton

My Lady Claire had been running well prior to her latest start at Kempton in October, where she never looked threatening and clearly wasn't 100 per cent. She has been given some time to get over whatever was seemingly troubling her and she is well worth another chance now in a handicap that shouldn't take much winning.