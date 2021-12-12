To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Wolverhampton Racing Tips: Pyle on Stock

Wolverhampton run in
There is evening racing at Wolverhampton on Monday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Wolverhampton on Monday.

NAP

Stockpyle - 16:30 Wolverhampton

Being a half-brother to Pyledriver, Stockpyle will likely progress further next year, but he showed plenty to work on when second on debut over course and distance 18 days ago, and seems sure to build on that now. The emphasis was firmly on speed that day, so it was encouraging he finished as close as he did just for hands-and-heels riding, and he won't have to improve much on that effort to go one place better now.

NEXT BEST

Hooflepuff - 18:00 Wolverhampton

Hooflepuff has won six times at Wolverhampton, so clearly has a great affinity with the course, and he looks to have been presented with another excellent opportunity here. He was well backed when resuming winning ways over course and distance last month, and he lost little in defeat when ridden more patiently than usual back here two weeks ago. He still figures on a fair mark and he holds strong claims of resuming winning ways here.

EACH WAY

My Lady Claire - 17:30 Wolverhampton

My Lady Claire had been running well prior to her latest start at Kempton in October, where she never looked threatening and clearly wasn't 100 per cent. She has been given some time to get over whatever was seemingly troubling her and she is well worth another chance now in a handicap that shouldn't take much winning.

Get a Free £5 Bet on Multiples Every Day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Stockpyle @ 3.02/1 in the 16:30 Wolverhampton
Next Best - Back Hooflepuff @ 3.259/4 in the 18:00 Wolverhampton
Each Way - Back My Lady Claire @ 7.06/1 in the 17:30 Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton 13th Dec (7f Mdn Stks)

Show Hide

Monday 13 December, 4.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Magical Dias
Stockpyle
Neat And Dandy
Libertus
Rhino
Clare Bear Bunch
Unsung Hero
Kingwell
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Wolverhampton 13th Dec (1m1f Hcap)

Show Hide

Monday 13 December, 5.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Golden Age
My Lady Claire
Lofty
Cents In The City
Sparkle In His Eye
Sahhab
Chloellie
Copake
Rose Of Lancashire
Air of York
Menina Atrevida
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Wolverhampton 13th Dec (1m1f Hcap)

Show Hide

Monday 13 December, 6.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Mutaraafeq
Hooflepuff
My Target
Sagauteur
Cuban Cigar
Precisely
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips