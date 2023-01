NAP

Pessoa - 17:30 Wolverhampton

Pessoa was a modest maiden at best for John Joseph Murphy in Ireland, but he showed improved form at the first time of asking when making a winning start for this yard over course and distance last month.

That was also his all-weather debut and he took particularly well to the surface, worth marking up too as he raced off the pace and still had plenty to do turning for home, but he showed a nice turn of foot and stayed on strongly in the closing stages. Pessoa recorded a fast closing sectional and he will prove hard to beat from a 5 lb higher mark, particularly as he has an up-and-coming apprentice more than offsetting that rise.

No. 8 (3) Pessoa Trainer: Adrian Wintle

Jockey: Billy Loughnane

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 57

NEXT BEST

Win Win Power - 20:00 Wolverhampton

Win Win Power was picked up for just £2,000 out of Frank Bishop's yard - he cost 200,000 guineas as a yearling - and made an excellent start for Mick Appleby when landing the odds in a similar event at Southwell on New Year's Day, proving one and a quarter lengths too strong for Written Broadcast.

He went without his usual tongue tie but had the cheekpieces back on and won with any amount in hand, shooting around five lengths clear of his rivals before idling inside the final furlong. Win Win Power won off a mark of 72 when trained by Richard Hannon and he will be incredibly hard to contain in another lowly contest.

No. 1 (12) Win Win Power (Ire) Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Theodore Ladd

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: -

EACH WAY

Gorak - 20:30 Wolverhampton

This looks a competitive handicap and it may be worth taking a chance on Gorak at the prices, who is having his first start for Charlie Fellowes having been picked up for 26,000 guineas in October.

He won a minor event at Ayr in good style on his final start as a two-year-old, but he didn't really progress as expected last season, for all he shaped better than the bare result on numerous occasions. Gorak starts life for his new yard from a potentially lenient mark and the booking of David Probert, who is riding so well at present, is a big plus.