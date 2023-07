NAP

Wolverhampton - 14:30 - Back Outgun

No. 4 (2) Outgun EXC 1.1 Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 69

Outgun shaped promisingly in three starts on the all-weather at up to a mile last season, shaping better than the bare result on a couple of occasions, and he showed much improved form on his return and handicap debut at Newbury last month.

He was keen enough on his first start for seven months, but he made good headway from two furlongs out and stayed on well to the line, coming home first in his group. The step up in trip ought to suit him now and he remains a handicapper to be positive about.

NEXT BEST

Wolverhampton - 16:15 - Back Sharp Power

No. 1 (10) Sharp Power (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Richard Hughes

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 75

Sharp Power had shaped well in a couple of handicaps prior to opening his account at Windsor nine days ago, producing a career-best effort and relishing the drop back to six furlongs.

He was forced to switch over a furlong out but found plenty to lead in the closing stages, looking like a horse well ahead of his mark. Sharp Power is able to race from the same mark now and is hard to oppose from a handicapping perspective.