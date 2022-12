NAP

My Boy Jack - 16:20 Wolverhampton

My Boy Jack has been in good heart of late, finishing placed on his last four starts. He bumped into an improver when runner-up at Newcastle three starts ago, pulled clear of the third when beaten half a length in second at Lingfield on his penultimate start and was sent for home too soon when third at Newcastle last time. My Boy Jack was three lengths clear entering the final furlong, but was picked off late on at that stiff track. That performance reinforced the view he's capable of winning off this mark and he can gain a deserved success here.

No. 9 (2) My Boy Jack SBK 9/4 EXC 3.75 Trainer: Kevin Philippart de Foy

Jockey: Taylor Fisher

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 56

NEXT BEST

Tothenines - 19:20 Wolverhampton

Tothenines has finished third on his last three outings and ran his best race yet on Timeform's figures at Southwell last time, seeing out the trip well after stepping back up to seven furlongs. Tothenines again came off the bridle a long way out at Southwell and it could be that the application of cheekpieces will help him travel better and eke out a bit of improvement.

No. 5 (2) Tothenines (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 4.1 Trainer: K. R. Burke

Jockey: Sam James

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 80

EACH-WAY

Fairy Footprints - 17:50 Wolverhampton

Fairy Footprints failed to make an impact in maiden/novice company as a juvenile and she didn't get the chance to show what she can do on her handicap debut and seasonal reappearance at Newcastle in September as she was hampered on a couple of occasions. However, she produced a much more encouraging effort when chasing home a subsequent winner over this course and distance, unable to go with the winner but pulling nicely clear of the third. She was below that form when a respectable fifth here last month, but it's still early days and what she showed on her penultimate start gives her solid claims.