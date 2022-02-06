- Trainer: Henry Spiller
- Jockey: Christian Howarth
- Age: 5
- Weight: 9st 7lbs
- OR: 55
Wolverhampton Racing Tips: More to come from Dark Design
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each Way selection at Wolverhampton on Monday...
"...still looks well handicapped from the same mark and is expected to quickly resume winning ways..."
NAP: Dark Design still well handicapped
Dark Design - 16:55 Wolverhampton
Dark Design looked better than ever when making a winning start for these connections at Chelmsford in December in a race that has worked out well, coping well with the drop to six furlongs, and he shaped much better than the bare result when third over course and distance last time. He had to be dropped in on that occasion from a wide draw and as a result he ended up too far back given how the race unfolded, finishing never nearer than at the finish. Dark Design still looks well handicapped from the same mark and is expected to quickly resume winning ways.
NEXT BEST: Seven Pockets can reward patience shown
Seven Pockets - 19:30 Wolverhampton
Seven Pockets seemingly hasn't been the easiest to train, but it is very interesting that Roger Varian is persevering with the five-year-old, and he appears to have been found a good opening here. He is bred to be smart, out of a mare who won the Japanese Derby, and he showed ability while looking badly in need of the experience in October 2020. He was hampered and unseated his rider soon after the start when last seen in July, so he can have a line put through that, and he remains with plenty of potential.
EACH WAY: Side with the course specialist
International Law - 20:30 Wolverhampton
International Law has done most of his winning round here (five-time course winner) and he has dropped to a handy mark, so could be the one to focus on. Admittedly, he has a wide draw to overcome, but he is usually held up, and he shaped well when runner-up at Newcastle last time. He is now 4 lb lower than his last winning mark, which came over course and distance, and he seems sure to be in the mix.
Daily Offer - Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples
Place £20 worth of multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply
Wolverhampton 7th Feb (7f App Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 7 February, 4.55pm
|Back
|Lay
|Dark Design
|Sparkle In His Eye
|Okaidi
|Trevie Fountain
|Peachey Carnehan
|Macs Dilemma
|Jolis Legacy
|Jack Ryan
|Bomb Squad
|Ruby Lily
|Irish Times
|Street Poet
Wolverhampton 7th Feb (1m1f Nov Stks)Show Hide
Monday 7 February, 7.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Seven Pockets
|El Jad
|Figures
|Approach The Land
|Mr Mccall
|Taqseemaat
|Kaahira
|Heart Of The Sun
|Branston Pikkle
|Equion
Wolverhampton 7th Feb (1m1f Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 7 February, 8.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Scarborough Castle
|Capricious
|Broken Rifle
|International Law
|Central City
|James Park Woods
|Dundory
|The Sedberghian
|Plansina
|Its A Love Thing
|Here At Night