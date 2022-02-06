Wolverhampton Racing Tips: More to come from Dark Design

NAP: Dark Design still well handicapped

Dark Design - 16:55 Wolverhampton

Dark Design looked better than ever when making a winning start for these connections at Chelmsford in December in a race that has worked out well, coping well with the drop to six furlongs, and he shaped much better than the bare result when third over course and distance last time. He had to be dropped in on that occasion from a wide draw and as a result he ended up too far back given how the race unfolded, finishing never nearer than at the finish. Dark Design still looks well handicapped from the same mark and is expected to quickly resume winning ways.

No. 1 (7) Dark Design (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3 Trainer: Henry Spiller

Jockey: Christian Howarth

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 55

NEXT BEST: Seven Pockets can reward patience shown

Seven Pockets - 19:30 Wolverhampton

Seven Pockets seemingly hasn't been the easiest to train, but it is very interesting that Roger Varian is persevering with the five-year-old, and he appears to have been found a good opening here. He is bred to be smart, out of a mare who won the Japanese Derby, and he showed ability while looking badly in need of the experience in October 2020. He was hampered and unseated his rider soon after the start when last seen in July, so he can have a line put through that, and he remains with plenty of potential.

No. 6 (6) Seven Pockets (Ire) SBK 11/10 EXC 2.66 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Jack Mitchell

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

EACH WAY: Side with the course specialist

International Law - 20:30 Wolverhampton

International Law has done most of his winning round here (five-time course winner) and he has dropped to a handy mark, so could be the one to focus on. Admittedly, he has a wide draw to overcome, but he is usually held up, and he shaped well when runner-up at Newcastle last time. He is now 4 lb lower than his last winning mark, which came over course and distance, and he seems sure to be in the mix.