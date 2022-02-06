To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Wolverhampton Racing Tips: More to come from Dark Design

Wolverhampton run-in
There is all-weather racing at Wolverhampton on Monday evening

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each Way selection at Wolverhampton on Monday...

"...still looks well handicapped from the same mark and is expected to quickly resume winning ways..."

NAP: Dark Design still well handicapped

Dark Design - 16:55 Wolverhampton

Dark Design looked better than ever when making a winning start for these connections at Chelmsford in December in a race that has worked out well, coping well with the drop to six furlongs, and he shaped much better than the bare result when third over course and distance last time. He had to be dropped in on that occasion from a wide draw and as a result he ended up too far back given how the race unfolded, finishing never nearer than at the finish. Dark Design still looks well handicapped from the same mark and is expected to quickly resume winning ways.

NEXT BEST: Seven Pockets can reward patience shown

Seven Pockets - 19:30 Wolverhampton

Seven Pockets seemingly hasn't been the easiest to train, but it is very interesting that Roger Varian is persevering with the five-year-old, and he appears to have been found a good opening here. He is bred to be smart, out of a mare who won the Japanese Derby, and he showed ability while looking badly in need of the experience in October 2020. He was hampered and unseated his rider soon after the start when last seen in July, so he can have a line put through that, and he remains with plenty of potential.

EACH WAY: Side with the course specialist

International Law - 20:30 Wolverhampton

International Law has done most of his winning round here (five-time course winner) and he has dropped to a handy mark, so could be the one to focus on. Admittedly, he has a wide draw to overcome, but he is usually held up, and he shaped well when runner-up at Newcastle last time. He is now 4 lb lower than his last winning mark, which came over course and distance, and he seems sure to be in the mix.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Dark Design @ 3.55/2 in the 16:55 Wolverhampton
Next Best - Back Seven Pockets @ 3.259/4 in the 19:30 Wolverhampton
Each Way - Back International Law @ 6.05/1 in the 20:30 Wolverhampton

Monday 7 February, 4.55pm

Dark Design
Sparkle In His Eye
Okaidi
Trevie Fountain
Peachey Carnehan
Macs Dilemma
Jolis Legacy
Jack Ryan
Bomb Squad
Ruby Lily
Irish Times
Street Poet
Monday 7 February, 7.30pm

Seven Pockets
El Jad
Figures
Approach The Land
Mr Mccall
Taqseemaat
Kaahira
Heart Of The Sun
Branston Pikkle
Equion
Monday 7 February, 8.30pm

Scarborough Castle
Capricious
Broken Rifle
International Law
Central City
James Park Woods
Dundory
The Sedberghian
Plansina
Its A Love Thing
Here At Night
