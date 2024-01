A Wolverhampton NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Wolverhampton NAP - 18:30 - Back Better

No. 5 (6) Better (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.58 Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: Billy Loughnane

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 69

Better showed much-improved form to get off the mark on his nursery debut over this course and distance last month, proving well suited by the drop back to six furlongs.

Held up in the early stages, he made smooth headway on the home turn before quickening to lead in the final 100 yards, ultimately winning by three lengths in comfortable fashion.

This will be much tougher following an 11 lb hike in the weights, but there should be plenty more to come from the unexposed Better and he remains one to be interested in for George Boughey, who knows how to run up a sequence with runners starting from lowly marks.

Back Better @ 2.56/4 on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Wolverhampton Next Best - 19:00 - Back Sibyl Charm

No. 3 (7) Sibyl Charm (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 2.72 Trainer: Iain Jardine

Jockey: Andrew Mullen

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 1lbs

OR: 67

Sibyl Charm returned to form with a good second at Newcastle a couple of weeks ago, leaving behind an inexplicably poor effort the time before and showing more than enough to suggest she's on a workable mark if able to back it up.

Though no match at Newcastle for a thriving rival in The Caltonian - who gave the form a boost when following on his next start at the same course - there was still plenty to like about the way Sibyl Charm stuck to her task, pulling three lengths clear of the rest.

Only 1 lb higher in the weights today, Sibyl Charm still has relatively few miles on the clock, especially since joining Iain Jardine, and she remains one to be positive about as she seeks a first career success.