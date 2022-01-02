- Trainer: Andrew Balding
- Jockey: Rob Hornby
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 5lbs
- OR: -
Wolverhampton Racing Tips: Love Mystery needs the utmost respect
Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Wolverhampton on Monday.
"Love Mystery is bred to be at least useful (by Frankel out of the Group 3 winner Mix And Mingle) and he clearly looks the part as well having cost 300,000 guineas as a yearling."
NAP: Second time lucky for Love Mystery
Love Mystery - 16:30 Wolverhampton
Love Mystery is bred to be at least useful (by Frankel out of the Group 3 winner Mix And Mingle) and he clearly looks the part as well having cost 300,000 guineas as a yearling. Sent off the 5/2 favourite for his debut at Southwell last month, he shaped encouragingly in the end as he filled the runner-up spot behind another promising newcomer, keeping on well to be beaten less than two lengths. That form puts Love Mystery right in the mix here and he looks sure to take plenty of beating with improvement on the cards.
NEXT BEST: Listen to Clipsham Tiger roar
Clipsham Tiger - 18:00 Wolverhampton
Clipsham Tiger ran right up to his best when resuming winning ways in a big-field handicap at Chelmsford in November, staying on strongly to land the spoils by a length. He was unable to follow up over two furlongs further at the same course last time, but that was still a creditable performance, sticking to his task well to pass the post less than two and a half lengths behind the winner in sixth. Clipsham Tiger is still on a good mark on that evidence and the drop back in trip here looks a good move in a race where plenty of his rivals have questions to answer.
EACH-WAY: Brown Mouse has a big chance
Brown Mouse - 17:30 Wolverhampton
Brown Mouse produced a career-best effort when fifth on her nursery debut at Kempton 17 days ago, making good late headway from rear to get within four and a half lengths of the winner. The handicapper has dropped her to a BHA mark of 63 on the back of that effort and her strength at the finish suggests she will be suited by the slightly longer trip here. It's still early days in her career and she is one to keep on the right side for the Kevin Philippart de Foy yard which continues to go from strength to strength.
Recommended bets
Wolverhampton 3rd Jan (1m Nov Stks)Show Hide
Monday 3 January, 4.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Nolton Cross
|Love Mystery
|Master Of Colours
|First Dynasty
|Letter Of The Law
|Admiralty House
|Wyvern
|Two Tempting
|Cliffs Of Fury
|Canny Fettle
|Uberrima Fides
Wolverhampton 3rd Jan (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 3 January, 5.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Naughty Nadine
|Robbie Roger
|Brown Mouse
|Champagne Dial
|Kangeroo Jack
|Chattonaga Girl
|Black Echo
|Golden Sands
|Bearing Bob
|Fidha
Wolverhampton 3rd Jan (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 3 January, 6.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Chillsea
|Clipsham Tiger
|Across The Nile
|Never Said Nothing
|Alicestar
|Win Win Power