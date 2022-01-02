Wolverhampton Racing Tips: Love Mystery needs the utmost respect

NAP: Second time lucky for Love Mystery

Love Mystery - 16:30 Wolverhampton

Love Mystery is bred to be at least useful (by Frankel out of the Group 3 winner Mix And Mingle) and he clearly looks the part as well having cost 300,000 guineas as a yearling. Sent off the 5/2 favourite for his debut at Southwell last month, he shaped encouragingly in the end as he filled the runner-up spot behind another promising newcomer, keeping on well to be beaten less than two lengths. That form puts Love Mystery right in the mix here and he looks sure to take plenty of beating with improvement on the cards.

No. 6 (1) Love Mystery SBK 13/8 EXC 3.1 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Rob Hornby

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Listen to Clipsham Tiger roar

Clipsham Tiger - 18:00 Wolverhampton

Clipsham Tiger ran right up to his best when resuming winning ways in a big-field handicap at Chelmsford in November, staying on strongly to land the spoils by a length. He was unable to follow up over two furlongs further at the same course last time, but that was still a creditable performance, sticking to his task well to pass the post less than two and a half lengths behind the winner in sixth. Clipsham Tiger is still on a good mark on that evidence and the drop back in trip here looks a good move in a race where plenty of his rivals have questions to answer.

No. 6 (4) Clipsham Tiger (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Trevor Whelan

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 57

EACH-WAY: Brown Mouse has a big chance

Brown Mouse - 17:30 Wolverhampton

Brown Mouse produced a career-best effort when fifth on her nursery debut at Kempton 17 days ago, making good late headway from rear to get within four and a half lengths of the winner. The handicapper has dropped her to a BHA mark of 63 on the back of that effort and her strength at the finish suggests she will be suited by the slightly longer trip here. It's still early days in her career and she is one to keep on the right side for the Kevin Philippart de Foy yard which continues to go from strength to strength.