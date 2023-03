NAP

Landlordtothestars - 18:30 Wolverhampton

Landlordtothestars was well backed and duly proved a different proposition when making a successful handicap debut at Southwell two weeks ago, ultimately winning by a length and three-quarters having been produced to lead entering the final furlong.

This will be tougher from a 6 lb higher mark, but it bears repeating that he possesses plenty of scope and is very much the type to go on improving.

Trained by James Evans, who has started the year well with seven winners from 26 runners (27% strike rate), Landlordtothestars seems sure to go close again in his follow-up bid.

No. 3 (7) Landlordtothestars (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.15 Trainer: James Evans

Jockey: Dougie Costello

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 59

NEXT BEST

Lady Beechfield - 19:00 Wolverhampton

Lady Beechfield shaped well amidst greenness when finishing a close-up fourth on her latest outing at Newcastle, briefly looking outpaced two furlongs out before running on to pass the post less than two lengths behind the winner.

Even that form puts her right in the mix here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and her scope for more improvement identifies her as the one to beat as she tries to open her account at the third attempt.

No. 7 (10) Lady Beechfield SBK 3/1 EXC 2.52 Trainer: Michael & David Easterby

Jockey: Joanna Mason

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY

Crystal Guard - 19:30 Wolverhampton

Crystal Guard won at Newcastle in January and then ran at least as well in defeat from a 1 lb higher mark when finishing third at this course last time, sticking to his task well to be beaten less than four lengths.

He clearly arrives here in good nick and another bold bid seems assured in a race where most of them can be given some sort of chance.