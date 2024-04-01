- Trainer: John & Thady Gosden
- Jockey: Oisin Murphy
- Age: 3
- Weight: 8st 13lbs
- OR: -
Wolverhampton Racing Tips: King's Coronation a bright prospect
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Wolverhampton on Tuesday.
-
A Wolverhampton Nap and Next Best from Timeform
-
Serial Winners Fund: Rachael adds £20k to the pot during 2024 Cheltenham Festival
- Trainer: Marco Botti
- Jockey: Neil Callan
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 1lbs
- OR: 62
Wolverhampton Nap - 18:00 - Back King's Coronation
King's Coronation is bred to be smart and was prominent in the betting on his debut over the extended mile at this course a fortnight ago.
He duly shaped with plenty of promise, too, showing clear signs of greenness, but displaying definite signs of ability in the latter stages of the race.
King's Coronation is very much the type to take a big step forward for that initial experience, while the step up in trip is sure to suit, also, so there is plenty to like about his chances for leading connections.
Wolverhampton Next Best - 18:30 - Back Say You'll Never
Say You'll Never is from the family of Youmzain, but she possesses plenty of speed, and looks interesting now making her handicap debut.
She showed ability on her debut over seven furlongs at this course and built on that when again finishing placed at Chelmsford in February.
Say You'll Never couldn't lay a glove on the winner that day, but that rival has won again since in good style, and an opening mark of 62 may well underestimate her. She represents a stable going along nicely and almost certainly has more to offer.
GET £20 IN FREE BETS WHEN YOU BET £5
New customers only. Bet £5 on the Betfair Sportsbook and receive £20 in FREE bets once your qualifying bet has been settled. T&Cs apply.
Wolverhampton 2nd Apr (6f Hcap)Show Hide
Tuesday 2 April, 6.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Say Youll Never
|Horse Whisperer
|Emu War
|Musical Diva
|Delicacy
|Unico
|Hot Front
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.