Tony Calvin Tips

Serial Winners

Daryl Carter Tips

Kevin Blake Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Rachael Blackmore Insight

Wolverhampton Racing Tips: King's Coronation a bright prospect

Wolverhampton
There is all-weather racing at Wolverhampton on Tuesday evening

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Wolverhampton on Tuesday.

  • A Wolverhampton Nap and Next Best from Timeform

  • Serial Winners Fund: Rachael adds £20k to the pot during 2024 Cheltenham Festival

    • Wolverhampton Nap - 18:00 - Back King's Coronation

    King's Coronation is bred to be smart and was prominent in the betting on his debut over the extended mile at this course a fortnight ago.

    He duly shaped with plenty of promise, too, showing clear signs of greenness, but displaying definite signs of ability in the latter stages of the race.

    King's Coronation is very much the type to take a big step forward for that initial experience, while the step up in trip is sure to suit, also, so there is plenty to like about his chances for leading connections.

    Back King's Coronation on Betfair Exchange

    Bet now

    Wolverhampton Next Best - 18:30 - Back Say You'll Never

    Say You'll Never is from the family of Youmzain, but she possesses plenty of speed, and looks interesting now making her handicap debut.

    She showed ability on her debut over seven furlongs at this course and built on that when again finishing placed at Chelmsford in February.

    Say You'll Never couldn't lay a glove on the winner that day, but that rival has won again since in good style, and an opening mark of 62 may well underestimate her. She represents a stable going along nicely and almost certainly has more to offer.

    Back Say You'll Never on Betfair Exchange

    Bet now

GET £20 IN FREE BETS WHEN YOU BET £5

New customers only. Bet £5 on the Betfair Sportsbook and receive £20 in FREE bets once your qualifying bet has been settled. T&Cs apply.

Wolverhampton 2nd Apr (6f Hcap)

Show Hide

Tuesday 2 April, 6.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Say Youll Never
Horse Whisperer
Emu War
Musical Diva
Delicacy
Unico
Hot Front
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Most read stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Ultimate Guide to Betting on the Grand National 2024: Tips, Odds and Predictions

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Daryl Carter's Tips: Dragon can finally fire at Kempton on Bank Holiday Monday

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Irish Grand National Tips: Kevin Blake has wan to consider at 10/1

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies ex-pointer to score on rules debut at Huntingdon

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Rachael Blackmore: Senior Chief in good form ahead of Irish Grand National

  6. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Daily Racing Multiple Tips: Gordon to continue form at Plumpton in Monday double

More Horse Racing Tips