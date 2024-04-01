Wolverhampton Racing Tips: King's Coronation a bright prospect

A Wolverhampton Nap and Next Best from Timeform

Wolverhampton Nap - 18:00 - Back King's Coronation

No. 8 (3) King's Coronation SBK 6/4 EXC 3 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: -

King's Coronation is bred to be smart and was prominent in the betting on his debut over the extended mile at this course a fortnight ago.

He duly shaped with plenty of promise, too, showing clear signs of greenness, but displaying definite signs of ability in the latter stages of the race.

King's Coronation is very much the type to take a big step forward for that initial experience, while the step up in trip is sure to suit, also, so there is plenty to like about his chances for leading connections.

Wolverhampton Next Best - 18:30 - Back Say You'll Never

No. 6 (2) Say You'll Never (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.8 Trainer: Marco Botti

Jockey: Neil Callan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 62

Say You'll Never is from the family of Youmzain, but she possesses plenty of speed, and looks interesting now making her handicap debut.

She showed ability on her debut over seven furlongs at this course and built on that when again finishing placed at Chelmsford in February.

Say You'll Never couldn't lay a glove on the winner that day, but that rival has won again since in good style, and an opening mark of 62 may well underestimate her. She represents a stable going along nicely and almost certainly has more to offer.