NAP: A good opportunity for Kensington

Kensington - 20:00 Wolverhampton

Kensington made plenty of appeal on paper and showed plenty of ability on debut at Lingfield last month, displaying signs of greenness and also not helped by getting tangled up behind a rival at a key stage. She still looked a little rough around the edges when runner-up at Kempton last time, leading briefly inside the final furlong but eventually passed by a stablemate. She is bred to relish this step up in trip and remains with plenty of potential.

No. 9 (7) Kensington (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 2.02 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Collen Storey

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Crystal Dawn still in top form

Crystal Dawn - 17:30 Wolverhampton

Crystal Dawn had shaped better than the bare result on numerous occasions since joining this yard before opening her account at Chelmsford last month. She was raised 3 lb for that success and once more shaped with plenty of promise when third over course and distance last week, unlucky not to finish even closer as she was stopped in her run when travelling well. Crystal Dawn is clearly in top form and has Champion Apprentice Benoit de la Sayette now taking off an invaluable 3 lb and she seems sure to launch another bold bid.