NAP

She's Centimental - 19:30 Wolverhampton

She's Centimental is bred to excel on an artificial surface and she built on a promising debut when opening her account over course and distance in September.

She got the job done in good style on that occasion and she took another step forward when following up under a penalty at Southwell just eight days later. That form looks pretty solid now with the runner-up having shown useful form since and there should be even more to come from She's Centimental from what looks a fair opening mark.

NEXT BEST

Wonder Legend - 18:30 Wolverhampton

This looks a good race of its type and Wonder Legend is taken to take another step forward and open his account at the third time of asking.

He has an attractive pedigree (cost €220,000 at the breeze-ups last year) and he has shaped well on his first two starts in above-average races at Kempton. He was beaten only by a potentially smart type last time, doing all of his best work at the finish but proving no match in the closing stages. This longer trip will definitely suit and he represents a yard that are going along nicely.