NAP

Intricacy - 16:15 Wolverhampton

Intricacy made plenty of appeal on pedigree (by Dubawi and out of a French Group 3 winner) and duly shaped with plenty of encouragement when filling the runner-up spot on his debut over this course and distance last month, looking to have come with a winning challenge up the inside before showing signs of greenness in front.

That appeals as fairly useful form and Intricacy, who was beaten just half a length at the line, seems sure to progress with the experience under his belt. A few interesting newcomers feature among the opposition, but he rates a very solid selection to get off the mark at the second attempt.

No. 6 (6) Intricacy SBK 11/10 EXC 2.14 Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford

Jockey: Ross Coakley

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Sicario - 16:45 Wolverhampton

Sicario is yet to win in six starts since joining Michael Appleby (formerly trained in Ireland by Mark McNiff) earlier this year, but he's hit the frame in five of them and it's surely just a matter of time before he gets his head back in front.

After a rare below-par effort on his penultimate outing at Southwell, he then returned to form with a good third at this course last time, sticking to his task well to pass the post less than two lengths behind the winner. He can line up from the same mark today and could be worth a chance to gain a deserved victory now back up in trip in a first-time visor.

No. 4 (2) Sicario (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.5 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Jason Watson

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 51

EACH-WAY

Roudemental - 17:45 Wolverhampton

Roudemental has suddenly taken his form to another level on his last two starts, first winning in comfortable fashion at Newcastle in early-November and then running at least as well in defeat when third at Southwell later that month.

He was beaten just a head and a neck on the last occasion, rallying well when challenged having attempted to make all. That is his style of racing and this straightforward front-runner should continue to give a good account from the same mark.