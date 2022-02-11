Wolverhampton Racing Tips: Improving Existent can win again

NAP: Unexposed Existent a strong bet

Existent - 19:15 Wolverhampton

Existent showed useful form for the Gosdens and he built on his debut for these connections when routing his rivals over this trip at Lingfield last month.

That was just his second start at the minimum trip, but he all of a sudden looks a very progressive sprinter, impressing with how he moved through the race and readily coming clear in the closing stages. Existent has been bumped up 11 lb for that success, but that rise is fully justified, and he should have even more to offer at this trip, so is strongly fancied to go in again.

NEXT BEST: Alrehb has more to offer

Alrehb - 18:45 Wolverhampton

Alrehb is a half-brother to several winners, notably the top-class Muhaarar, and he remains very lightly raced for his age. He opened his account on his final start for Charlie Hills at Lingfield in September and, though he is yet to get his head in front for new connections, he remains with plenty of potential.

He bumped into a potentially smart type who remains unbeaten at Newcastle in December before disappointing when well backed for his handicap debut at Kempton last time. That also looks strong form, though, and he left the impression he would be well suited by this return to seven furlongs. There should be more to come from him and he can take advantage of this drop into 0-85 company.

EACH WAY: Hooves Like Jagger can follow up

Hooves Like Jagger - 19:45 Wolverhampton

Hooves Like Jagger bounced back to form to register a first win on an artificial surface over this course and distance last month and he should go well again.

He showed a good attitude on that occasion, knuckling down well to fend off the challenge of the runner-up after stealing a march entering the straight. He has been raised just 3 lb for that success and, with the hood back on now, he is expected to prove competitive once again.