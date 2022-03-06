Cheltenham: Build your Free Bet pot

Wolverhampton Racing Tips: High Velocity can complete a hat-trick

Wolverhampton
There is all-weather racing at Wolverhampton on Monday evening

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Wolverhampton on Monday.

"An opening mark of 81 doesn't seem excessive and he remains with plenty of potential..."

NAP: More to come from High Velocity

High Velocity - 18:30 Wolverhampton

High Velocity bumped into a potentially smart type on debut at Yarmouth but built on that promise when going one place better at Chelmsford on his next start. That form looks solid enough and High Velocity didn't need to improve to land the odds at Newcastle two weeks ago following a four-month break. An opening mark of 81 doesn't seem excessive and he remains with plenty of potential.

NEXT BEST: Unexposed Caribbean Sunset the one to be with

Caribbean Sunset - 17:30 Wolverhampton

Caribbean Sunset is a lightly-raced four-year-old who proved he retains all of his ability on his first start for these connections when runner-up to a subsequent winner at Newcastle a fortnight ago. That was his first run for 13 months, but he stayed on well from an unpromising position, having no chance of catching the all-the-way winner though he was well on top of the rest. Grant Tuer will likely get more out of him yet and he is one of the least exposed in this field.

EACH-WAY: Clap Your Hands overpricedh2>

Clap Your Hands - 20:00 Wolverhampton

Clap Your Hands is a three-time winner at Wolverhampton and caught the eye on his third start back from an absence over a mile and a quarter at Kempton last time. He did well to finish as close as he did on that occasion, not suited by being held up in a steadily-run race and doing all of his best work at the finish over a trip short of his optimum. Clap Your Hands is now back down to his last winning mark and seems sure to be involved.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back High Velocity @ 3.259/4 in the 18:30 Wolverhampton
Next Best - Back Caribbean Sunset @ 7.06/1 in the 17:30 Wolverhampton
Each Way - Back Clap Your Hands @ 8.07/1 in the 20:00 Wolverhampton

