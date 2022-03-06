- Trainer: James Tate
- Jockey: James Doyle
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 8lbs
- OR: 81
Wolverhampton Racing Tips: High Velocity can complete a hat-trick
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Wolverhampton on Monday.
"An opening mark of 81 doesn't seem excessive and he remains with plenty of potential..."
NAP: More to come from High Velocity
High Velocity - 18:30 Wolverhampton
High Velocity bumped into a potentially smart type on debut at Yarmouth but built on that promise when going one place better at Chelmsford on his next start. That form looks solid enough and High Velocity didn't need to improve to land the odds at Newcastle two weeks ago following a four-month break. An opening mark of 81 doesn't seem excessive and he remains with plenty of potential.
NEXT BEST: Unexposed Caribbean Sunset the one to be with
Caribbean Sunset - 17:30 Wolverhampton
Caribbean Sunset is a lightly-raced four-year-old who proved he retains all of his ability on his first start for these connections when runner-up to a subsequent winner at Newcastle a fortnight ago. That was his first run for 13 months, but he stayed on well from an unpromising position, having no chance of catching the all-the-way winner though he was well on top of the rest. Grant Tuer will likely get more out of him yet and he is one of the least exposed in this field.
EACH-WAY: Clap Your Hands overpricedh2>
Clap Your Hands - 20:00 Wolverhampton
Clap Your Hands is a three-time winner at Wolverhampton and caught the eye on his third start back from an absence over a mile and a quarter at Kempton last time. He did well to finish as close as he did on that occasion, not suited by being held up in a steadily-run race and doing all of his best work at the finish over a trip short of his optimum. Clap Your Hands is now back down to his last winning mark and seems sure to be involved.
GET £20 IN FREE BETS FOR CHELTENHAM!
Bet £20 on horse racing over the course of the week (Monday to Sunday, bets must settle before the end of the week) and get £10 towards your Cheltenham free bet pot. Do it each week in the two weeks leading up to the Festival for a maximum free bet pot total of £20 which will be credited to your account on March 14. Available on Sportsbook AND Exchange, T&Cs apply.
Wolverhampton 7th Mar (6f Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 7 March, 5.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Caribbean Sunset
|Abduction
|Water Of Leith
|Some Nightmare
|Thaki
|Et Tu Brute
|Sir Sedric
|El Hombre
|Kodi Gold
|Rebel Redemption
|Boom The Groom
|Royal Advice
Wolverhampton 7th Mar (6f Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 7 March, 6.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|High Velocity
|Foxy Rascal
|Red Showgirl
|Little Prayer
|Nickleby
|Yukon Star
|Yaahobby
|Poet
Wolverhampton 7th Mar (1m4f Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 7 March, 8.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|King Of The South
|Celtic Art
|Halimi
|Pirate King
|Protected Guest
|Clap Your Hands
|Bugle Major
|Iberia