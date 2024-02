A Wolverhampton NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Wolverhampton Nap - 18:00 - Back Charlatan

No. 1 (11) Charlatan (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 2.8 Trainer: David Simcock

Jockey: Callum Shepherd

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: -

This is a pretty exposed bunch barring the David Simcock-trained Charlatan and he looks an obvious selection to complete a hat-trick.

He has shown improved form since returning from a break, winning his last two starts over a mile at Kempton and Lingfield, and he had something to spare in his latest success last week.

Charlatan was doing all of his best work at the finish that day, suggesting he'll relish this slightly longer trip, and he strongly fancied to overcome a wide draw and come out on top again.

Back Charlatan on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Wolverhampton Next Best - 20:00 - Back Charlie's Choice

No. 10 (5) Charlie's Choice SBK 5/2 EXC 3 Trainer: David Simcock

Jockey: Callum Shepherd

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 73

Charlie's Choice confirmed earlier promise when opening his account over an extended nine furlongs at this course last month and he followed up with any amount in hand over 11 furlongs at Kempton 10 days ago.

He was very well supported on that occasion and proved much too good for some more-exposed rivals. Charlie's Choice is just 5 lb higher now and, with the prospect of more to come, he looks a big player.