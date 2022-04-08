Tony Calvin Tips

Wolverhampton Racing Tips: Hard to look past Lucia Joy

Racing at Wolverhampton
Adam Houghton outlines the Timeform view on Saturday's card at Wolverhampton

Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Wolverhampton on Saturday.

"With the booking of James Doyle also catching the eye, Lucia Joy rates a confident selection to get off the mark at the third attempt."

NAP: Lots to like about Lucia Joy

Lucia Joy - 18:00 Wolverhampton

Lucia Joy wasn't seen to best effect when third on her latest outing at this course, conceding first run to the winner and doing well under the circumstances to be beaten only two lengths. That form sets the standard in this line-up and the small 'p' attached to her Timeform rating denotes that she is likely to progress further after just two starts. With the booking of James Doyle also catching the eye, Lucia Joy rates a confident selection to get off the mark at the third attempt.

NEXT BEST: Amalfi Salsa can finally score

Amalfi Salsa - 19:00 Wolverhampton

Amalfi Salsa is still a maiden after 11 starts, but she has been doing nothing wrong on the all-weather this year. She passed the post only two lengths behind the winner over this course and distance last time, running on well after being forced wide on the home turn, and the handicapper has dropped her to a career-low mark on the back of that effort. In a race where plenty of her rivals have questions to answer, Amalfi Salsa is well worth another chance to belatedly open her account.

EACH-WAY: Red Bravo ready to strike

Red Bravo - 19:30 Wolverhampton

Red Bravo produced his best performance for a while when filling the runner-up spot at Southwell last month, sticking to his task well in the straight to be beaten only two lengths. That was a big step back in the right direction and he has dropped to a very good mark judged on the pick of his efforts just last summer. The thriving Odd Socks Havana rates very much the one to beat, but Red Bravo appeals as the value play at the current odds.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Lucia Joy @ 2.245/4 in the 18:00 at Wolverhampton
NEXT BEST - Back Amalfi Salsa @ 3.7511/4 in the 19:00 at Wolverhampton
EACH-WAY - Back Red Bravo @ 9.08/1 in the 19:30 at Wolverhampton

