NAP

Halocene - 14:05 Wolverhampton

She was unable to justify strong market support on her handicap debut at Nottingham last time but it's early days for Halocene who is given a chance to bounce back. First time cheekpieces are applied on Wednesday and this well-bred filly, in top hands, looks leniently treated on the pick of her novice stakes form.

No. 2 (5) Holocene SBK 5/6 EXC 2.32 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 71

NEXT BEST

Country Pyle - 16:25 Wolverhampton

She is in excellent form and Country Pyle is fancied to resume winning ways. She was touched off by Blame It On Sally in a tight finish at Kempton last time and a 2lb rise looks manageable. She's improved upped in trip on an artificial surface on her last two starts and any further improvement here would make her hard to beat.