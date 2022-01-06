Wolverhampton Racing Tips: Get Streetwise

NAP: Another win in store for the Kid

Street Kid - 18:30 Wolverhampton

Street Kid has taken his form to a new level since joining this up-and-coming yard, taking longer than usual for a new recruit to open his account, but Keven Philippart de Foy has seemingly got to the bottom of him now. He has won two of his last three starts, both of which came over course and distance, and he didn't do a whole lot once hitting the front last time, so had more in hand than the neck margin implies. The runner-up has since run another gallant race in defeat, so the form looks solid, and Street Kid is fully expected to go in again.

No. 5 (7) Street Kid (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.82 Trainer: Kevin Philippart de Foy

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 7lbs

OR: 87

NEXT BEST: Go on Impulse

Impulsive One - 17:00 Wolverhampton

Nicky Henderson doesn't send many horses to Wolverhampton and Impulsive One looks very interesting having his first start on the Flat for the yard. He finished runner-up in a mile and a half handicap at Ripon on his final start on the Flat for William Haggas in June and has since developed well over hurdles, winning his first two starts in that sphere, and only beaten a length in third by two promising types in a Grade 2 at Doncaster last time. That form has since been bolstered by the runner-up bolting up at Chepstow, and you have to think Impulsive One is very well treated back on the level now.

No. 3 (1) Impulsive One (Usa) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.66 Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 80

EACH WAY: Williams can eke out more

Soyounique - 19:00 Wolverhampton

Soyounique managed to win back-to-back handicaps on the all-weather for Sir Mark Todd last year and he still figures on a fair mark having joined shrewd new connections. He wasn't disgraced on his debut for this yard at Southwell last time, slowly into stride but leaving the impression he has more to offer despite never really landing a blow. The step back up to seven furlongs seems sure to help here, and he is just the type Stuart Williams will excel with on the all-weather.