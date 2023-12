A Wolverhampton NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Wolverhampton NAP - 19:00 - Back First of May

No. 3 (2) First Of May SBK 15/8 EXC 2.86 Trainer: James Fanshawe

Jockey: Pierre-Louis Jamin

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 9lbs

OR: 79

First of May is unbeaten in two starts over this course and distance and her victory here last time was a career best following a series of below-par efforts, earning a notable sectional upgrade as she kept on well to win by three quarters of a length.

Still relatively low mileage after just seven starts, First of May has scope for more improvement under these conditions and remains one to be interested in from a 4 lb higher mark for James Fanshawe, who has his team in good order (73% of horses running to form).

Back First of May @ 3.02/1 on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Wolverhampton Next Best - 20:30 - Back Goldsmith

No. 1 (12) Goldsmith (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 5.3 Trainer: Alice Haynes

Jockey: Christian Howarth

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 68

Goldsmith is proving expensive to follow, but he's been knocking on the door recently and could be worth another chance to end his long losing run.

Trained by Alice Haynes, Goldsmith ran one of his better races when finding one too good from a 1 lb lower mark at Lingfield last time and the application of first-time cheekpieces could give him the extra edge he needs to gain a first success since January.

Back Goldsmith @ 4.03/1 on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Wolverhampton Each-Way - 17:00 - Back Written Broadcast

No. 2 (2) Written Broadcast (Ire) SBK 16/5 EXC 4.4 Trainer: Ollie Pears

Jockey: Brandon Wilkie

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 55

Written Broadcast bounced back to form when filling the runner-up spot over this course and distance last time, seemingly benefiting from the return to seven furlongs with blinkers refitted.

Beaten less than three lengths at the line, Written Broadcast can line up today from an unchanged mark and should mount a bold bid to go one better at a track where he's usually pretty reliable.