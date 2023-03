NAP

Evania - 19:00 Wolverhampton

Evania resumed her progress with a decisive success on her handicap debut at Southwell last month, seeming well suited by the step back up in trip and return to a more galloping track.

Settled just behind the leaders in the early stages, she came through to lead over a furlong out and was always doing enough from there to land the spoils by a length.

The manner of that victory suggests Evania was full value for a 5 lb rise in the weights and another bold bid seems assured when you factor in her scope for more improvement after just four starts.

No. 4 (3) Evania SBK 2/1 EXC 3.2 Trainer: Kevin Philippart de Foy

Jockey: Daniel Muscutt

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 90

NEXT BEST

Class Member - 18:30 Wolverhampton

Class Member stepped up on her debut effort with a good second at Southwell a couple of weeks ago, keeping on well to be beaten just half a length.

That form sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and it's still early days with this filly who is very much the type to go on improving.

A half-sister to three winners, including the smart Just Frank, Class Member is fancied to get off the mark at the third attempt to prove herself a useful prospect.

No. 3 (8) Class Member SBK 7/4 EXC 3 Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: Daniel Tudhope

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY

Janaat - 20:30 Wolverhampton

Janaat proved a disappointment when tried in blinkers over this course and distance three weeks ago, but the headgear is left off this time and she is clearly capable of winning a race of this nature if rediscovering her best form.

Indeed, she has generally been running in better company than she finds herself in today and her previous course form, which includes a few placed efforts, suggests she could be worth another chance to finally open her account.