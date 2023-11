A Wolverhampton NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Wolverhampton Nap - 16:25 - Back Eagle Eyed Tom

No. 5 (7) Eagle Eyed Tom SBK 5/2 EXC 1.64 Trainer: Ian Williams

Jockey: Kieran O'Neill

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 70

Eagle Eyed Tom progressed well for Charlie Hills after entering handicap company and he can pick up where he left off as he starts out for Ian Williams.

Eagle Eyed Tom improved on his maiden efforts when finishing third on his handicap debut over this course and distance on his penultimate start in August and he progressed again to get off the mark at Beverley a couple of weeks later.

Eagle Eyed Tom impressed with how well he travelled at Beverley and quickened up nicely to win in ready fashion, clocking a good closing sectional as he pulled a length and a quarter clear. He remains unexposed and should still have more to offer so he looks fairly treated after a 5 lb rise in the weights.

Wolverhampton Next Best - 20:30 - Back Laura's Breeze

No. 5 (3) Laura's Breeze (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 1.75 Trainer: Ed Dunlop

Jockey: Billy Loughnane

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 59

Laura's Breeze was only narrowly denied when runner-up at Kempton on Wednesday and she holds strong claims off the same mark here.

Laura's Breeze was ultimately edged out by a nose by an in-form rival at Kempton but she gave her all in a tight tussle throughout the final furlong, arguably running her best race yet.

She had also shaped well when third on her all-weather debut at Chelmsford last month and she could still have more to offer on this surface so is worth siding with from a favourable draw towards the inside.