A Wolverhampton NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Wolverhampton Nap - 14:32 - Back Doves of Peace

No. 1 (7) Doves Of Peace (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3 Trainer: Michael Bell

Jockey: Joe Bradnam

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 52

Doves of Peace remains a maiden, but he has shown on more than one occasion that he is capable of picking up a race of this nature, and he has hit the frame on his last four starts.

He raced too freely in a steadily-run race over seven furlongs at Kempton last time, and that told in the finish when he didn't find as much as looked likely. The drop back to six furlongs looks a good move now and this is probably the weakest race he has contested yet, while his jockey is also taking of 7 lb.

Wolverhampton Next Best - 15:02 - Back Muscika

No. 1 (3) Muscika SBK 5/2 EXC 3.85 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Age: 10

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 77

Muscika isn't getting any younger, but he is still a more than capable performer, and he was only just headed in the dying strides at Lingfield five days ago.

He broke well that day, controlling the race from the front, but he was unlucky to meet a well-handicapped sort who has returned in excellent form. Muscika lost little in defeat and he may prove hard to catch turned out from the same mark in what is a weaker race.