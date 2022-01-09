To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Wolverhampton Racing Tips: Dark Design can win again

All-weather racing
There's all-weather racing at Wolverhampton on Monday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Wolverhampton on Monday.

"A 2 lb rise means he stays in the same class of handicap and the step up to seven furlongs can see him in an even better light..."

NAP: Dark Design can progress again

Dark Design - 16:00 Wolverhampton

Dark Design was a three-time winner for Joseph Murphy in Ireland and made a bright start for new connections when scoring at the first time of asking at Chelmsford last month. He went without his usual headgear and tongue tie and proved better than ever to defeat a next-time-out winner with a bit in hand, encountering trouble but getting up in the dying strides. A 2 lb rise means he stays in the same class of handicap and the step up to seven furlongs can see him in an even better light.

NEXT BEST: Algheed can take advantage of a drop in grade

Algheed - 16:30 Wolverhampton

Algheed is from a good family and showed fairly useful form for Marcus Tregoning but has improved further for these connections, opening her account on handicap debut at Lingfield in August and performing with credit off higher marks thereafter. She has run well in minor events the last twice, too, and this represents a drop in class for her. She is just 2 lb higher than her winning mark in the summer and is sure to make her presence felt.

EACH-WAY: A hat-trick could be on the cards

Universal Effect - 17:30 Wolverhampton

Universal Effect was in top form when last seen around this time last year, winning her last two starts, both over course and distance, and she could be worth chancing on her return to action for a yard that will likely have her straight enough. The form of her latest win is solid form for the grade and she still looks well enough treated from a 3 lb higher mark based on the pick of her old form.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Dark Design @ 3.02/1 in the 16:00 Wolverhampton
Next Best - Back Algheed @ 3.02/1 in the 16:30 Wolverhampton
Each Way - Back Universal Effect @ 6.511/2 in the 17:30 Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton 10th Jan (7f Hcap)

Monday 10 January, 4.00pm

Intervention
Dark Design
Peachey Carnehan
Okaidi
Broughtons Flare
Rocking Reg
Secret To Success
Irish Times
Bomb Squad
Impressions Dream
Giant Steps
Owens Lad
Wolverhampton 10th Jan (7f Hcap)

Monday 10 January, 4.30pm

Algheed
First Lott
Khatwah
Got The Moves
Apatite
Wolverhampton 10th Jan (1m Hcap)

Monday 10 January, 5.30pm

Universal Effect
My Brother Mike
Old Port
Eligible
Far From A Ruby
Gertcha
Fennaan
Simulation Theory
Pink Jazz
Full Approval
