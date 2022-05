NAP: Back Captain Kane to score

Captain Kane - 16:20 Wolverhampton

Captain Kane has been in excellent form on the all-weather this year, winning twice and producing an even better effort in defeat when last seen filling the runner-up spot at this course. He was beaten less than a length on the last occasion and the first two pulled a little way clear of the rest. There was enough in that display to suggest Captain Kane could still be well treated on a BHA mark of 58 and he is well worth another to bring up the third success of his career.

No. 5 (11) Captain Kane SBK 9/4 EXC 2.8 Trainer: George Scott

Jockey: Ben Curtis

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 58

NEXT BEST: Rattling looks ready to strike

Rattling - 14:20 Wolverhampton

Rattling has shown a fair level of form in two starts to date, finishing third on her debut at Windsor last May and then returning from virtually a year off with a good second at Lingfield 10 days ago. She attempted to make all on that reappearance and a first win looked on the cards at one stage (hit a low of 1.3 in-running) before she was picked off in the final 100 yards. Still beaten just a length and a quarter, Rattling has the form in the book to play a leading role here, particularly as she receives 12 lb from chief market rival Archiano.

No. 8 (6) Rattling SBK 7/4 EXC 2.34 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Pat Dobbs

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: By Your Side can cause a surprise

By Your Side - 15:50 Wolverhampton

By Your Side has finished no better than fifth in six starts to date, but he has shown bits and pieces of form to suggest he could be on a good mark. It was only in March that he was beaten two and a half lengths at Kempton and he is now fully 4 lb lower in the weights than he was then. The booking of Hollie Doyle also catches the eye and a small each-way bet looks a good option for a horse who is likely to be sent off at double-figure odds.