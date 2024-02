A Wolverhampton NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Wolverhampton Nap - 20:00 - Back Berkshire Phantom

No. 1 (9) Berkshire Phantom (Ire) SBK 7/5 EXC 2.6 Trainer: Fionn McSharry

Jockey: Paddy Mathers

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 66

Berkshire Phantom took a step back in the right direction when, fitted with blinkers for the first time, he was a close-up third at Southwell last month and he built on that to strike over this course and distance on Saturday.

Berkshire Phantom had slipped a long way in the weights since joining Fionn McSharry from Andrew Balding in the summer and he took advantage of that reduced mark in style, quickening to the front a furlong out and readily drawing two lengths clear.

He is back in decent form and remains very well treated on the pick of his efforts, so a 5 lb penalty should not be enough to stop him following up.

Wolverhampton Next Best - 18:30 - Back Local Music

No. 3 (8) Local Music (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 4 Trainer: Matt Crawley

Jockey: Hector Crouch

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 60

Local Music is bred to be quick - she's by July Cup winner U S Navy Flag out of an unraced sister to Queen Mary winner Acapulco - but she shaped as if in need of a stiffer test when outpaced over seven furlongs on her handicap debut at Kempton in November.

She duly appreciated the step up in trip over this course and distance in December and was only narrowly denied, missing out by just a nose after keeping on well.

That form has been franked by the winner also winning her next three starts so the lightly raced Local Music looks well treated after edging up only 1 lb.