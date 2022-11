NAP: Stonking can gain first success

Stonking - 20:00 Wolverhampton

Stonking left his debut form behind when third in a novice event at Kempton last time, sticking to his task pretty well having set a strong gallop.

The winner followed up on his next start and the runner-up has also won since, so that was clearly a good race of its type.

By contrast, this looks a very thin contest and Stonking should take plenty of beating given that he tops the field on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and is very much the type to go on improving.

No. 5 (5) Stonking SBK 5/4 EXC 2.66 Trainer: Heather Main

Jockey: Joshua Bryan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Danger Alert has a live chance

Danger Alert - 18:30 Wolverhampton

Danger Alert ran right up to his best on his nursery debut at Doncaster last week, filling the runner-up spot for the third start in a row.

He was beaten just a length having travelled as well as any at the head of affairs, looking the likeliest winner for a long way before being headed in the final 50 yards.

Crucially, Danger Alert can line up from the same mark today and this looks a good opportunity for him to open his account as he tries to emulate his sister Eve Lodge, who won the Sirenia Stakes on her only start on the all-weather last year.

No. 2 (2) Danger Alert SBK 11/8 EXC 2.78 Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: Jack Mitchell

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 82

EACH-WAY: Richard R H B has solid claims

Richard R H B - 19:30 Wolverhampton

Richard R H B has slipped in the weights and shaped well when finding one too good on his first start for Mick Appleby (formerly trained by David Loughnane) at Chelmsford eight days ago.

He used up plenty of energy with a big move out wide to lead entering the final furlong and it was only close home that he was caught, ultimately passing the post a length and a quarter behind the winner.

It's surely just a matter of time before Richard R H B resumes winning ways if building on that run, particularly back at a course where he has already won four times.