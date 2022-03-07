Cheltenham: Build your Free Bet pot

Rhys Williams Tips

Cheltenham Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Wolverhampton Racing Tips: A Priority bet

Wolverhampton
There is all-weather action at Wolverhampton on Tuesday evening

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each Way selection at Wolverhampton on Tuesday.

"...she should prove hard to beat if building on that return as expected..."

NAP: Prioritise can build on her comeback

Prioritise - 19:30 Wolverhampton

Prioritise seemingly hasn't been the easiest to train, but there is no doubt she possesses plenty of ability, and left the impression she is on a good mark on her recent return to action at Kempton.

She probably sat too close to an overly strong pace on that occasion, but she looked likely to finish closer than she did in the straight until leaving the impression she would come on for the run. The handicapper has dropped her 1lb since and she should prove hard to beat if building on that return as expected.

NEXT BEST: Across The Nile can win again

Across The Nile - 19:00 Wolverhampton

Across The Nile opened his account in selling company on his final start for James Ferguson over course and distance in January and wasted no time recording a second career win on debut for this yard back here last time.

There was an element of him receiving the best ride on that occasion, Hollie Doyle always having him well positioned and he quickened up well entering the straight to put the race to bed. Across The Nile has form figures of 211 over this course and distance now, though, and he seems sure to launch another bold bid from just a 2 lb higher mark.

EACH WAY: Crystal Starlet bred to be better than this mark

Crystal Starlet - 20:00 Wolverhampton

Crystal Starlet is from a good family and it is fair to say she was disappointing for Sir Michael Stoute last season. However, she has made an interesting stable switch since, and has joined a yard that have a good record with new recruits. The visor is quickly removed and Crystal Starlet now goes in a first-time hood.

She appeared to still be learning on the job last season, though, and it would be no surprise if she showed improved form after a four-month break. James Ferguson is operating at a 50% strike rate this year with 87.5% of his horses running to form, so she looks a big enough price given it is still relatively early days with her.

GET £10 IN FREE BETS FOR CHELTENHAM!

This is the last week to qualify for our Grow Your Cheltenham Roar offer. Bet £20 on horse racing over the course of the week (Monday to Sunday, bets must settle before the end of the week) and get £10 towards your Cheltenham free bet pot. Money will be credited to your account on March 14. Available on Sportsbook AND Exchange, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Prioritise @ 4.03/1 in the 19:30 Wolverhampton
Next Best - Back Across The Nile @ 3.55/2 in the 19:00 Wolverhampton
Each Way - Back Crystal Starlet @ 10.09/1 in the 20:00 Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton 8th Mar (1m Hcap)

Show Hide

Tuesday 8 March, 7.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Across The Nile
Crown Power
Dubai Lady
Queen Of Burgundy
Lady Alavesa
Apatite
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Wolverhampton 8th Mar (1m Hcap)

Show Hide

Tuesday 8 March, 7.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Civil Law
Prioritise
Visibility
Lammas
Lequinto
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Wolverhampton 8th Mar (1m1f Hcap)

Show Hide

Tuesday 8 March, 8.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Voltaic
Kentucky Kingdom
Ruby Red Empress
Zoom Zoom Babe
Crystal Starlet
Spiritofthenorth
Lord Torranaga
Diamond Jill
Carey Street
Simple Star
Cityzen Serg
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips