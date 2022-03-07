Wolverhampton Racing Tips: A Priority bet

NAP: Prioritise can build on her comeback

Prioritise - 19:30 Wolverhampton

Prioritise seemingly hasn't been the easiest to train, but there is no doubt she possesses plenty of ability, and left the impression she is on a good mark on her recent return to action at Kempton.

She probably sat too close to an overly strong pace on that occasion, but she looked likely to finish closer than she did in the straight until leaving the impression she would come on for the run. The handicapper has dropped her 1lb since and she should prove hard to beat if building on that return as expected.

No. 5 (3) Prioritise (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.3 Trainer: James Tate

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 79

NEXT BEST: Across The Nile can win again

Across The Nile - 19:00 Wolverhampton

Across The Nile opened his account in selling company on his final start for James Ferguson over course and distance in January and wasted no time recording a second career win on debut for this yard back here last time.

There was an element of him receiving the best ride on that occasion, Hollie Doyle always having him well positioned and he quickened up well entering the straight to put the race to bed. Across The Nile has form figures of 211 over this course and distance now, though, and he seems sure to launch another bold bid from just a 2 lb higher mark.

No. 3 (5) Across The Nile SBK 5/4 EXC 2.46 Trainer: Mark Loughnane

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 67

EACH WAY: Crystal Starlet bred to be better than this mark

Crystal Starlet - 20:00 Wolverhampton

Crystal Starlet is from a good family and it is fair to say she was disappointing for Sir Michael Stoute last season. However, she has made an interesting stable switch since, and has joined a yard that have a good record with new recruits. The visor is quickly removed and Crystal Starlet now goes in a first-time hood.

She appeared to still be learning on the job last season, though, and it would be no surprise if she showed improved form after a four-month break. James Ferguson is operating at a 50% strike rate this year with 87.5% of his horses running to form, so she looks a big enough price given it is still relatively early days with her.