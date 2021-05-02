To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Windsor Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

Flat racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Windsor on Monday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Windsor on Monday.

"...showed plenty of ability despite looking very green on his debut at Lingfield in February..."

Timeform on Bringsty

Capote's Dream - 14:31 Windsor

Capote's Dream won his first two starts for Tom Ward (previously trained in Ireland by Joseph Murphy) and again ran well on his latest outing over this course and distance three weeks ago. He was no match for the well-handicapped winner on that occasion but stuck to his task well to fill the runner-up spot. He can race from the same mark here and looks sure to give another good account for his in-form yard, with the booking of Tom Marquand also giving cause for plenty of optimism.

King Carney - 15:06 Windsor

King Carney failed to win in five starts last season, but he is clearly a useful performer on his day, as he showed when third in a competitive handicap at Newbury last August. That form reads very well in the context of this race as he drops significantly in grade on his first start for six months. With James Doyle taking over in the saddle, King Carney is fancied to make the most of the opportunity to gain his first victory since landing at listed race at Pontefract as a two-year-old.

Bringsty - 16:16 Windsor

Bringsty showed plenty of ability despite looking very green on his debut at Lingfield in February. He kept on well in the final furlong to be beaten less than two lengths behind a useful prospect who had the benefit of previous experience, with the first two pulling five lengths clear of the rest. Bringsty is sure to progress with that outing under his belt and receives 7 lb here from the Wolverhampton winner Greatgadian, which could just tilt the balance in his favour.


Smart Stats

KING CARNEY - 15:06 Windsor
£85.21 - Charlie Fellowes' profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break
24% - James Doyle's strike rate at Windsor

Recommended bets

Capote's Dream - 14:31 Windsor
King Carney - 15:06 Windsor
Bringsty - 16:16 Windsor

