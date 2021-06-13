Windsor Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

Steel An Icon - 17:25 Windsor

Steel An Icon arrives in top form having won her last two starts at Leicester and Lingfield, and scored with a fair bit in hand last time under a well-measured ride. She appears to have been given another good opportunity here, and a subsequent 5 rise in the weights probably underestimates her. Cinzento and Suns Up Guns Up are the main dangers.

No. 1 (5) Steel An Icon SBK 8/11 EXC 1.06 Trainer: Mick Channon

Jockey: Rose Dawes

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 65

Canonized - 18:00 Windsor

Canonized has shown fairly useful form in three starts so far, improving a chunk for her debut when winning a minor event at Goodwood in April, and progressed again when finishing runner-up at York last time. She has the best form and the scope to go on progressing, so this looks a straightforward task for Willam Haggas' well-bred filly. Arboy Will, the other previous winner in the field, should pose the biggest threat.

No. 3 (2) Canonized SBK 1/3 EXC 1.38 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: -

Clashaniska - 18:30 Windsor

Clashaniska was in good form on all-weather earlier this year, winning back-to-back races at Lingfield, and picked up where he left off when runner-up over five furlongs here last week on his debut for this yard . The return to six furlongs rates a plus and he is fancied to make another bold bid.