Windsor Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday
Timeform identify the three best bets at Windsor on Monday.
"...a subsequent 5 rise in the weights probably underestimates her..."
Timeform on Steel An Icon
Steel An Icon arrives in top form having won her last two starts at Leicester and Lingfield, and scored with a fair bit in hand last time under a well-measured ride. She appears to have been given another good opportunity here, and a subsequent 5 rise in the weights probably underestimates her. Cinzento and Suns Up Guns Up are the main dangers.
Canonized has shown fairly useful form in three starts so far, improving a chunk for her debut when winning a minor event at Goodwood in April, and progressed again when finishing runner-up at York last time. She has the best form and the scope to go on progressing, so this looks a straightforward task for Willam Haggas' well-bred filly. Arboy Will, the other previous winner in the field, should pose the biggest threat.
Clashaniska was in good form on all-weather earlier this year, winning back-to-back races at Lingfield, and picked up where he left off when runner-up over five furlongs here last week on his debut for this yard . The return to six furlongs rates a plus and he is fancied to make another bold bid.
