Windsor Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

Pleasant Man - 14:40 Windsor

Pleasant Man has an excellent pedigree and looked a smart prospect when making a winning debut in heavy ground at Haydock last season. That was a fairly deep race, and he ran with plenty of credit when beaten only four and a half lengths by New Mandate in the Royal Lodge on his next start. There are plenty of potential improvers in this, but Pleasant Man sets a very good standard for them to aim at, while he could himself have even more to offer on just his third career start.

Capote's Dream - 15:40 Windsor

The improvement that Capote's Dream has made since joining Tom Ward on the all-weather this year is more likely trip related than surface and he looks one to follow back on turf. He has won both of his starts at Kempton in grand style, each time showing a sharp turn of foot to come from the rear and win with a bit up his sleeve. He may need to be ridden more prominently at this track, but there is no doubt he is on an upward curve, and remains unexposed at six furlongs.

Fiordland - 16:10 Windsor

Fiordland was strong in the market and had a bit in hand when opening his account at Wolverhampton last month, confirming the promise of his reappearance at Kempton where he split a couple of next-time-out winners. The step up to a mile should suit back on turf and, with further progress on the cards, he looks a solid choice.