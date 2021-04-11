To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Windsor Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

Windsor
Timeform bring you three to back at Windsor on Monday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Windsor on Monday.

Pleasant Man - 14:40 Windsor

Pleasant Man has an excellent pedigree and looked a smart prospect when making a winning debut in heavy ground at Haydock last season. That was a fairly deep race, and he ran with plenty of credit when beaten only four and a half lengths by New Mandate in the Royal Lodge on his next start. There are plenty of potential improvers in this, but Pleasant Man sets a very good standard for them to aim at, while he could himself have even more to offer on just his third career start.

Capote's Dream - 15:40 Windsor

The improvement that Capote's Dream has made since joining Tom Ward on the all-weather this year is more likely trip related than surface and he looks one to follow back on turf. He has won both of his starts at Kempton in grand style, each time showing a sharp turn of foot to come from the rear and win with a bit up his sleeve. He may need to be ridden more prominently at this track, but there is no doubt he is on an upward curve, and remains unexposed at six furlongs.

Fiordland - 16:10 Windsor

Fiordland was strong in the market and had a bit in hand when opening his account at Wolverhampton last month, confirming the promise of his reappearance at Kempton where he split a couple of next-time-out winners. The step up to a mile should suit back on turf and, with further progress on the cards, he looks a solid choice.

Smart Stat

Pleasant Man - 14:10 Windsor

2 - Roger Charlton's number of winners in past 10 runnings. (saddles *PLEASANT MAN*)

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Pleasant Man @ 2.26/5 in the 14:40 at Windsor
Back Capote's Dream @ 4.03/1 in the 15:40 at Windsor
Back Fiordland @ 4.57/2 in the 16:10 at Windsor

Windsor 12th Apr (1m2f Nov Stks)

Show Hide

Monday 12 April, 2.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Pleasant Man
Regal Vega
Lord Protector
Charger
Wahraan
Evaluation
Downsman
Romulan Prince
Mount Olympus
Piazolla
Eton Blue
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Windsor 12th Apr (6f Hcap)

Show Hide

Monday 12 April, 3.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Beyond Equal
Capotes Dream
Edraak
Bimble
Triggered
Second Collection
The Lamplighter
Green Power
My Style
Heer We Go Again
Company Minx
Last Page
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Windsor 12th Apr (1m Hcap)

Show Hide

Monday 12 April, 4.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Fiordland
Komore
Alto Volante
Rushmore
Rockets Red Glare
Dashing Dick
Loperateur
Sky Bright
Roman Mist
Bint Al Anood
Marselan
Shuv Hpenny King
Pride Of Hawridge
Luxy Lou
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles