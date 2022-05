NAP: Tanmawwy can shine on handicap debut

Tanmawwy - 15:26 Windsor

The majority of these are exposed handicappers, but Tanmawwy arrives very much unexposed, and he may be well treated on handicap debut. He seemingly hasn't been the easiest to train, but he made a deep impression when making a winning debut in heavy ground at Haydock in 2020, and he shaped better than the bare result on his recent return to action over seven furlongs at Leicester.

Tanmawwy had been gelded but still looked inexperienced, failing to settle in the early stages and weakening in the final part of the race having done too much early. He is entitled to strip fitter for that run and the return to six furlongs looks a good move, while an opening mark of 82 looks lenient based on the level of form he produced on debut.

No. 3 (6) Tanmawwy (Ire) EXC 1.15 Trainer: Charles Hills

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 82

NEXT BEST: Antiphon is interesting

Antiphon - 14:51 Windsor

Antiphon showed fairly useful form on her first three starts and didn't need to improve to open her account at Chelmsford in December. He was unable to build on that in two starts in handicaps after, but he shaped well on his first start for new connections at Nottingham 16 days ago.

That wasn't a deep three-year-old handicap but he left the impression he is on a fair mark, ridden over two furlongs out and hanging inside the final furlong and shaping as though a step back up in trip would suit. The return to six furlongs is a big plus for him and he has been eased 2 lb since. This is a weaker race and a big run is expected now.

No. 1 (5) Antiphon (Ire) EXC 1.15 Trainer: Mike Murphy

Jockey: Daniel Muscutt

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 71

EACH-WAY: Mutara can be competitive

Mutara - 17:45 Windsor

This isn't a deep race by any means and Mutara may have more to offer on just her second start in a handicap. She finished just under three lengths behind the reopposing The Writer at Wolverhampton last time but she didn't have the clearest of runs.

She raced wide from an outside draw and got bumped upon entering the straight, still having every chance but unable to go with the three who pulled clear in the final furlong. The step up to this longer trip should suit her and she is better off at the weights with The Writer now, so she makes some appeal now making her turf debut.